Assuming the professional prognosticators got it right, we woke up this morning to the first serious snowfall of the season. Depending on where you live, the experts say you could end up with 8 inches or so by the time the last flake falls (which may not be until after dark this evening).

We hope you have heeded the suggestion to avoid unnecessary travel, and to pack a few extras in your car if you decide you simply must drive somewhere: A little drinking water, a little non-perishable food, a blanket or other gear to stay warm in case you get stuck somewhere.

We also hope you listen to your body (and medical professionals) if you need to clear snow, whether with shovel or a snow blower. The American Heart Association provides ample evidence from various studies on newsroom.heart.org regarding the dangers, especially for those who don’t exercise regularly.

“The strain of heavy snow shoveling may be as or even more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test,” said Barry Franklin, a professor of internal medicine at Oakland University in Michigan. “After only two minutes of snow shoveling, study participants’ heart rates exceeded 85% of maximal heart rate, which is a level more commonly expected during intense aerobic exercise testing. The impact is hardest on those people who are least fit.”

A Canadian study a few years ago found the chance of a heart attack after a snowfall increased among men but not among women. About 7-8 inches of the fluff “was associated with 16% higher odds of men being admitted to the hospital with a heart attack, and a 34% increase in the chance of men dying from a heart attack.”

So the risk is real. If you head out to do some snow removal, pay attention to how you feel. Take short breaks. As much as possible, push snow out of the way rather than lifting by the shovelful (a much more taxing effort for your heart). Don’t ignore the signs of heart problems: chest pain or pressure, lightheadedness, heart palpitations or irregular rhythms.

Then there is the increased risk of illness. While the snow and cold do not make you sick, cold, dry air can make it easier for viruses to survive and reproduce. And as a Friday story on page 1 noted, local emergency rooms are getting hit pretty hard with respiratory cases. One way to ease the crowding, as Geisinger’s Dr. Ronald Strony said, is for those who may have a cough or cold but not more serious symptoms to consider a visit to your primary care physician, or a local walk-in clinic like ConvenientCare or Urgent Care. Stay home as much as possible when feeling ill. And despite the contentious debates of the recent past, wearing a face mask when you do go out can help reduce disease transmission.

All that cautionary stuff aside, try to remember how fun — and beautiful — snow can be. Make some hot chocolate and sit a spell to admire the winter wonderland. Ski, snowboard, tube or sled while you have the chance (the temps are expected to rise above freezing quickly). Play with your kids, make a snowman or fort if enough fell where you are.

In short, while mom may have been a bit wrong when insisting you’ll catch a cold if you don’t zip up your jacket, she was right on one other bit of advice.

Go out and play!

— Times Leader