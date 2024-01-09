🔊 Listen to this

For nearly four years, I dodged the COVID bullet.

I got sick here and there a few times during those years with what seemed to be the usual seasonal afflictions, but never anything serious, and all the coronavirus tests I took came back negative. (Yes, I’ve been vaccinated and no, I’m not here to debate that.)

The first day of 2024 brought symptoms that started to feel like classic COVID: Body aches, a nasty cough, general weakness.

In fairness, I had spent New Year’s Eve and the following day in Philadelphia, where I was among a large group of friends, walking around in the damp weather, using public transportation, and generally functioning on minimal sleep. By the time I got back to Wilkes-Barre on New Year’s night, it was clear I was sick. I woke up early on Tuesday, Jan. 2 coughing and gasping for air. I was exhausted and had a 102-degree fever.

I took some vitamins and over-the-counter medicine, called in sick and went back to bed with a bottle of water nearby to keep me hydrated as I sporadically woke up with intense coughing fits.

I’ve rarely been this sick in my adult life, and usually whatever it is passes quickly. By nightfall Tuesday I was feeling better, which did make me suspect that whatever I had was on the wane. But with COVID making the rounds among people I knew I broke open a home test that I had bought during the fall, performed the hateful nostril-swabbing as required, and waited.

Negative. Apparently my COVID-free streak was intact and I had dodged the bullet again. But whatever it was, I joined the millions of Americans suffering from respiratory illnesses as the new year began.

After some consultations with those who needed to know, I planned on returning to work the next day, albeit with a mask just to keep my lingering cough and any stray molecules to myself. In our office we have senior citizens, as well as people with elderly relatives and young children in their lives, and the last thing I wanted to do was put any of them at risk.

So I masked up and went to work. But by the end of my shift Wednesday night it was clear I wasn’t over this affliction by any means. The cough had intensified and the fever was back. Did I feel the need to see a doctor? No. Did I feel it was responsible to be among people in the relatively close confines of an office? Absolutely not.

I spent Thursday and Friday in the warmth and comfort of home: Covered up, eating soup and drinking tea, and again taking OTC medicine and vitamins. Gradually I improved, although my voice was gone for much of Thursday and the coughing lingered.

What else did I do on Thursday and Friday? I worked, communicating with our team by text and email and editing from my dining room table. I actually prefer face-to-face contact, but under the circumstances everything worked just fine.

Like many people in this country, I realize sick time is more precious than gold and choose to use it sparingly. What’s sad is that there are far too many working people in this country who have very little of it, or no real provision to work from home — or they have the misfortune of being bullied by employers who prioritize a twisted sense of work ethic over the actual well-being of the human beings whose efforts generate their profits.

There’s no heroism in showing up if you’re going to prolong your own illness and make other people sick. It’s a relevant message that still carries weight as flu and COVID cases have surged in the past few weeks, with more likely to come.

According to the Associated Press, new government data posted Friday for the previous week — the holiday week between Christmas and New Year’s — show 38 states with high or very high levels for respiratory illnesses (COVID, RSV, flu) with fever, cough and other symptoms. That’s up from 31 states the week before.

The good news, according to a CDC official who spoke to the AP, was that this is a “moderate” flu season, although “we expect it to be elevated for several more weeks.”

No, it’s not the sort of emergency that calls for shutting down our economy and imposing all sorts of mandates. It does, however, call for precautions and common sense.

In a story we ran last week, Dr. Ronald Strony, system chair of emergency medicine at Geisinger, told Times Leader reporter Margaret Roarty that the number of people infected with respiratory illnesses has risen “dramatically” in our region over the last two weeks, with hospitalizations and emergency room visits rising as well, putting pressure on the system.

Strony urged people suffering from symptoms to talk to their physician and consider the best place to turn before heading straight to the ER — a local walk-in clinic, like a ConvenientCare or urgent care, may be better options, for example.

“Generally healthy people, they should be able to tolerate influenza, COVID, and RSV right now fairly well. It’s the very young and the very old or people with chronic medical conditions that have significant problems,” Strony said.

Being in the generally healthy category, I opted to stay home and ride it out. With some self-care and rest my symptoms subsided. By Saturday I was legitimately well enough to return to the office.

I believe there is value in the advice given by Dr. Strony: Stay home if you are sick. If you must go out, wear a mask, wash your hands, and cough into your elbow.

“Despite the fact that many people don’t like it, masks, we know, have prevented a lot of illnesses and more so the severity of illnesses,” Strony said.

***

Roger DuPuis is news editor of the Times Leader.

Roger DuPuis is news editor of the Times Leader.