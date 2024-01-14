🔊 Listen to this

Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and rather than attempt to capture the importance of his work in this small space, we focus on something briefly mentioned in a moving commemoration Friday arranged by the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP: the “Letter from Birmingham Jail” King penned in 1963 from a cell in Alabama.

The letter, readily found online (africa.upenn.edu, for one) was initially written in longhand on pieces of scrap paper provided by a prison trustee. It responded to a statement issued by eight white religious leaders for the south accusing him of being an outsider and questioning the timeliness of the protests against segregation in Birmingham.

We suggest looking at the letter not with an eye on race, though it directly and passionately addresses the issues of segregation at the time in Alabama. Instead we hold it up as an example of reason. One of King’s great strengths was an ability to sound calm and logical about issues he discussed, even as he could unleash profound eloquence and passion through his words and ideas.

“My dear fellow clergymen” he begins. “While confined here in the Birmingham city jail, I came across your recent statement calling my present activities ‘unwise and untimely.’ … Since I feel that you are men of genuine good will and that your criticisms are sincerely set forth, I want to try to answer your statement in what I hope will be patient and reasonable terms.”

To the charge of being an “outsider,” King notes he is President of a Christian organization that operates “in every southern state,” and was asked to be available in a “nonviolent direct action program” by the Birmingham affiliate. Then he offers one of the letter’s most famous quotes.

“I am cognizant of the inter-relatedness of all communities and states. I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta and not be concerned about what happens in Birmingham. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”

King notes those who wrote the statement “deplore the demonstrations” in Birmingham, “but I am sorry that your statement did not express a similar concern for the conditions that brought the demonstrations into being. I am sure you that each of you would want to go beyond the superficial social analyst who looks merely at effects and does not grapple with underlying causes.”

He lays out a methodical approach that was taken in deciding to demonstrate, including collecting facts “to determine whether injustices are alive, negotiation, self-purification and direct action.” King then lists some of the evidence of racial injustice, including police brutality and “unsolved bombings of Negro homes and churches in Birmingham.” He recounts multiple attempts to talk with “leaders of the economic community,” and getting promises regarding racial signs in stores that were never fulfilled. He explains the “self-purification process of being prepared to “accept blows without retaliating.” And he explains why the demonstrations were delayed several times in deference to elections.

While the letter includes an impassioned justification for no longer waiting to protest, it is filled with the language of reason and the use of logic that is internally (and we believe externally) consistent. Perhaps more importantly, the changes that ensued in civil rights show that King was on the correct side of history.

In an age when ad hominem attacks, lies and outlandish misrepresentations of the “other side” are all being normalized, reviewing King’s approach to his cause offers priceless lessons on how our debates should be framed.

– Times Leader