🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to a series of events related to coal.

The annual Knox Mine Disaster Memorial Mass, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, located at 36 William St., Pittston. Following the Mass, the Knox Disaster Commemoration will take place from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the site of the Knox Disaster Monument outside of the Baloga Funeral Home in Jenkins Township.

And King’s College is set to host a screening of the Knox Mine Disaster documentary on Monday, Jan. 22 to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the tragic accident that killed 12 mine workers.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music courtesy of Lex Romane will start at 6:30, with the film beginning at 7 p.m. The screening will take place in the Snyder Room on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center located on campus at 133 N. River St.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchases at eventbrite.com.

We must never forget where we came from, and that includes the sacrifices of our ancestors who toiled in the mines to earn a living. Some went down into the earth and never saw daylight again, such as the men who died that winter day in Jenkins Township.

For a full list of events commemorating Anthracite Heritage Month, visit anthracitemuseum.org.

Coal to Brianna Lynn Fish, 34, of Hanover Village Apartments, who police say struck her son in the head with a hammer during an argument about a video game system being taken from their residence.

Please note, as always, that Fish is innocent until proven guilty. But the allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing.

Police observed a child holding a bloody towel to his head. The child and other juveniles told police Fish was arguing with her son about taking a game system to another apartment. Fish punched her son who shoved her in return, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say witnesses saw Fish retrieve a hammer she used to strike her son in the head.

The alleged depravity is beyond belief and beneath contempt.

We pray for the youth’s recovery, and that justice is served in a way which will bring some healing to everyone concerned.

Diamonds to “Art with a Heart,” a Leadership Northeast project, which will host a Trivia Night Fundraiser to benefit Saint Joseph’s Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Of the approximate 3,200 people with intellectual disabilities in Luzerne County, one-third are eligible for the adult day services at Saint Joseph’s Center.

Katie Martin, Program Coordinator at Saint Joseph’s Center, expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“We are sincerely grateful for the Art with a Heart’s initiative and humbled to be selected as a Leadership Northeast Core Project,” Martin said. “This service project will transform our adult day service by incorporating art therapy, allowing our clients to communicate non-verbally. The upcoming Trivia Fundraiser will play a pivotal role in Art with a Heart’s renovation project, and we cannot wait to support it.”

The Trivia Night Fundraiser will be held on Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at Huns’ West Side Cafe, Luzerne Shopping Center. Bingo Joe’s 570 will be asking a series of general trivia questions as attendees compete for prizes.

For more information or to follow the progress of the renovation project, follow Art with a Heart on Facebook at — Facebook.com/ArtwithaHeartLNE24 — or email them at — [email protected].

— Times Leader