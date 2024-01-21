🔊 Listen to this

There is a strong argument that child tax credits and child care tax credits are among the best uses of state and federal money. This is becoming a very big issue for two reasons.

First, as a story by Bill O’Boyle in Friday’s paper reported, Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the Greater Pittston YMCA to promote the expansion of the state’s child and dependent tax credits.

Second, amid the sausage making of the federal legislature, a bipartisan agreement has been emerging in the House and Senate to expand the federal child tax credit and provide a series of tax breaks for businesses.

The coupling of those two actions is doubtless what has made this get as far as it has in a deeply divided Washington; Expanding child tax credits has long been a goal for many Democrats, and business tax breaks are practically a mantra for Republicans.

Shapiro’s program is geared toward child care such as the Y’s Pre-K program, but in the broader sense child care is what all such tax credits end up supporting. The Governor says his expansion of child care credits will help more than 5,000 families in Luzerne County and more than 2,000 in Lackawanna County, giving them access to needed child care. That, in turn, means the parents have an easier time landing and holding a job, and makes it easier to seek education or job training that will let them get better-paying work.

The federal proposal that was agreed upon by House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) and Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) would enhance refundable child tax credits to get some relief to families struggling with their finances while raising multiple children. The proposal is expected to benefit about 16 million children in low-income families.

There are plenty of studies that show child tax credits for low-income families can have a big impact. They can create income stability, improve children’s academic and health outcomes, and help parents improve their own job situations. And because the tax credits go to low-income families with children, it is one of surest ways to make tax dollars go immediately into local economy.

The reason is obvious: The families getting the money need to spend it to keep their children healthy, clothed and sheltered. Tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations or businesses may get pumped back into the economy, but that’s not an automatic outcome.

But you don’t need studies or experts to tell you child tax credits make sense. The value of them was proven in the brief time that the American Rescue Plan increased the federal Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child over the age of six, and to $3,600 for children under that age. That temporary program reduced national child poverty rate by nearly half between 2020 and 2021, from 9.7% to 5.2%. When the program expired and the tax credits dropped to previous levels, the rate jumped back up to 12.4%.

Shapiro is right to tout the increase in state child care tax credits. It’s the sort of government investment that should have huge dividends in the long run, improving the success of the children and their parents for decades to come. And we suspect the deal emerging on improving the federal child tax credit was made possible by that brief expansion early in the Biden administration.

It may be hard to argue for expansion of benefits or programs for adults, but when talking about lifting more children out of poverty — and in turn increasing odds their children will also escape that fate — opposition quickly starts sounding like mean-spirited excuses.

Kudos to the Shapiro administration, and here’s hoping momentum, common sense and compassion prevail in Washington, and the deal being considered becomes effective law.

