It may seem like ages ago in a health care/insurance industry that shifts relentlessly under our feet, but almost nine years Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania merged into Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. One of the biggest concerns evoked by the merger was the possibility that many local jobs would be lost as the much larger Highmark healthcare giant settled into the region.

There were changes, but the reality has been and remains that health care is such a major part of the region’s economy, odds are jobs will remain relatively abundant for the foreseeable future. Yet there was a part of the transaction with a clear promise of better health programs in the region.

BC NEPA had a subsidiary called AllOne Health Group, Inc. Highmark determined it did not fit into its marketing plans. So the agreement called for BC NEPA to merge the subsidiary into a new “AllOne Health Resources corporation, transferring all outstanding stock to a public charity based in Northeastern Pennsylvania. A promise was made to support the new charity with up to $90 million, which would be used to support health and wellness efforts in the area BC NEPA had covered.

You can read as much as you want regarding AllOne Foundation and its sister agency AllOne Charities on the website, allonefoundations.org. Combined, they claim to have provided 967 grants to 363 organizations worth a total of nearly $35.5 million so far.

Attorney John Moses, who had chaired the board of BC NEPA when the merger happened, become chair of the board overseeing the new AllOne Foundation & Charities. He certainly seemed the right man for the job. Moses, who died at age 76 in 2022, was long a proverbial pillar of the community.

Upon his passing, then-state-Senator John Yudichak said that “Moses, through his work at Cozen O’Connor (law firm), St. Jude (Children Research Hospital), Highmark and the AllOne Foundation, was one of the most distinguished community leaders our region has ever known. John Moses was a giant figure in the professions of law, health care, philanthropy, and politics.”

“He was a force of nature,” AllOne Foundation & Charities CEO John Cosgrove said at the time. “He was a force for good in our community, our region, our nation and our world.”

So it certainly seems appropriate that Allied Services John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine name a pediatric facility on the Thomas E. Pugh campus after Moses. As a front page story by Bill O’Boyle in Wednesday’s paper noted, a dedication and ribbon cutting occurred Tuesday for the newly name “John P. Moses Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers.”

Some 1,200 children get treatment at the Centers, including Hailey Runscavage, a four-year-old born with a genetic disorder who has received services there. “Hailey has done very well through her treatment,” the tot’s mom, Lori, said. “We can’t say enough about the programs and the therapists here.”

The naming commemorates Moses’ commitment to child health. It was accompanied by the announcement that AllOne will invest $2 million over two years to sustain pediatric therapy offerings at Allied Services.

The health and welfare of our children is and will always remain among the most noble causes we all can embrace. Allied’s efforts deserve the support AllOne is offering, and memorializing the efforts of Moses for child health makes sense. The naming also reminds us of the importance in stepping up to help our neighbors as much as we can, as often as possible.

As State Sen. Lisa Baker put it during the naming ceremony, Moses “was the cornerstone for many a community group and institution. … In an area where we have been blessed by generations of community-oriented contributors, his prolific record makes him a standout.”

Here’s hoping the naming of the center inspires more people to do the same.

— Times Leader