At a time when the world seems to teeter on multi-nation war, in a year when the presidential election has already degenerated into acrimonious — and dangerous — hate-filled hyperbole, it may have seemed like a relatively small story. We believe it is exactly the type of story that should not be overlooked; It demonstrates things that matter most.

Holy Redeemer High School dedicated the “Doreen Dougherty Digital Learning Commons” during what even the Diocese of Scranton itself billed simply as “a brief ceremony at the school” last Sunday.

Dougherty served as principal at Holy Redeemer from 2019 until her too-soon death at the age of 54 last August. When Diocese Secretary of Education and Superintendent Kristen Donohue issued a statement at the time, she included an elegant farewell. “Doreen had a lasting, positive impact on our Catholic schools and on all who knew her. I ask you to join me in praying for the Dougherty family and friends to find peace and strength during this time of incredible sadness.”

But one of the most touching tributes was likely missed by hundreds, even thousands who zipped by in their cars every day. It sprung up in front of the school on Pennsylvania Avenue, to the left of the main entrance steps (as you face them), in a plot with a few shrubs and lots of black mulch, partially shaded by a second-floor overhang. There was a large picture of Dougherty in the background against the brick wall, a few vases of flowers, some candles, and a dozen or so smaller photos of her with people who clearly appreciated being where they were and the company they kept.

Even if you never met or heard of Dougherty before, pictures of so many genuine smiles hinted heartily at the kind of impact she had on those whose lives she touched.

Compound those few photographic examples with all the children she oversaw in her tenure as principal, and you get an idea of how much bigger Sunday’s “brief” ceremony really was. As the story in Monday’s edition noted, the newly-dedicated room used to be a library. It was Dougherty who had the foresight to redesign it for a digital age, with desks and sofas in school colors, a computer lab, smart boards and several collaborative spaces where students can work together.

The story also pointed out that it took more than four years from inception to completion, thanks largely to interruptions we all experience in one form or another during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep in mind that Holy Redeemer itself is a story of transformation and survival amid radical change. Previously Bishop Hoban, it became Holy Redeemer amid the cataclysmic restructuring of the Scranton Diocese school system in 2007, when Luzerne County’s other Catholic High Schools — Bishop Hafey, Bishop O’Reilly and Seton Catholic — were shuttered, merging into the single location in Wilkes-Barre.

Dougherty herself was a product of that legacy, a valedictorian graduate of O’Reilly in 1987.

Taken separately, these are just small strands in local history. Weave them together and you see the tapestry of persistence that creates lasting community, that binds us through the years into a city, a county, a state and a nation. Persistence in the Catholic Education system, in type of people it helps form, surviving and recovering from a devastating pandemic, in the quality of life our distinctly local institutions create and sustain.

And perhaps most importantly, the persistence of Doreen Dougherty and all the other like her who look beyond their own needs and work daily with an eye towards their community, and its future.

— Times Leader