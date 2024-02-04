🔊 Listen to this

It would be no surprise if health care professionals got a bit peeved about the ongoing surge in Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI). As stories in today’s paper point out, this is completely and easily prevented. It has been for a long time. Get tested, get treated if necessary. Avoid risky sexual behavior.

Far from rising, the three main STIs of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia should be shrinking to almost insignificant levels. So why is it a problem at all?

The stories offer some likely reasons: increased illicit drug use leading to increased risky sexual behavior, fear of going to hospitals and clinics following the COVID-19 pandemic, cuts in funding (both for budgetary and political reasons) for education and screening programs, and a simple misunderstanding of what’s going on and how to properly fix it.

That last one, in particular, merits a bit more unpacking. STIs can be asymptomatic, and if they have symptoms, initially they may be hard to detect because of where they occur, because they don’t hurt or itch, or because they mimic other, minor conditions. People usually follow a simple rule when it comes to most illnesses: If there are no symptoms or problems, don’t get tested.

Add the fact that being cured isn’t the same as being immune — that you can keep getting an STI as often as you expose yourself to the disease — and this preventable problem can become downright pernicious (important note: get your partner tested as well).

Any one of those suspected factors alone probably wouldn’t have the kind of impact we’re seeing. But while we wouldn’t call the combination of these issues a “perfect storm,” they could collectively be working a bit like the “Thousand little cuts” notion: You can shrug them off, until you can’t.

The way the numbers are climbing, we will get to the “can’t shrug this off” level pretty quickly. And when it comes to one set of patients being struck by STIs — especially syphilis — we’re well past that point.

Congenital syphilis simply shouldn’t exist in any modern nation. It is passed to a newborn by a mother who contracted the disease but didn’t get treated for it. Bluntly, this has to stop.

Pregnant women who get into a prenatal health care program almost certainly will get screened for STIs through that program. Others who have a Primary Care Physician they see on a regular basis also should at least get advised to undergo STI screening. But the rise in congenital syphilis is clear proof these things are not happening enough.

There are multiple clinics and health organizations that offer free testing and treatment for syphilis and other STIs.It is quick, easy, highly accurate and confidential. If you are pregnant — whether you have symptoms or not — contact one and set up an appointment. Or go to the state Department of Health Website (health.pa.gov) and click on the statewide listing of STD clinics by county to find one near you.

It is bad enough to pass on an STI to another adult. It is cruel to pass it on to an innocent newborn.

— Times Leader