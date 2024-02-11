🔊 Listen to this

It was a busy week; too busy to limit this editorial to just one issue.

Topic 1: Vandals cut through fencing along the Wyoming Valley levee in Edwardsville. The gate and fencing installation was instantly unpopular for obvious reasons: It blocked people from crossing a railroad track between Edwardsville and Wilkes-Barre, dramatically diminishing the utility of the levee trail. It was installed to placate safety concerns of Norfolk Southern Railway, but considering how many more people than trains cross (or would cross) the intersection per day the barrier seemed like overkill to many.

That, however, does not justify the vandalism of cutting through the fence. Such action is illegal, unethical and costly.

Levee overseer Christopher Belleman reached out to Norfolk Southerm and reports back the company “seemed to be more flexible” regarding possible alternatives than it has been in the past. His suggestion is a traffic signal and arm gates that lower when a train approaches.

Sadly, this or most other workable alternatives would cost much more than the fence/gate, so it could take a long time before something else is installed. The sooner the better. While the trail serves numerous people just fine without connecting to Edwardsville, clearly the intent was to create a car-free way twixt the borough and Kirby Park (and beyond). We hope Norfolk Southern can see the value of restoring that. We also hope people respect property that’s not theirs, regardless of what is done at the site.

Topic 2: Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo again, we believe, showed efficiency in dealing with the wrong-man-released debacle at the Luzerne County Correctional facility. She delivered a report on the incident two weeks after Billy Partington got set free instead of his half-brother Drake Partington, the man that should have walked out of the prison.

Crocamo’s internal investigation found multiple failures that sound like people just didn’t do their jobs. Booking staff failed to ask for the prison identification of Billy Partington, opting instead to simply process him as if he was Drake. Staff also clearly failed to compare the man in front of them with a photo and the physical description in discharge documents. Crocamo promised additional layers of security and accountability have already been added. She did not offer information on what, if any, actions may have been taken regarding the employees who failed at their due diligence.

Billy Partington was captured in a matter of days and fortunately did no harm during his brief freedom, but make no mistake, the county dodged a proverbial bullet. The damage that was done (mostly to trust in the prison staff) was entirely self-inflicted; the damage that could have been done would have been unacceptable.

Topic 3: If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu regarding the Luzerne County Election Bureau, it’s for good reason. Eryn Harvey resigned as election director exactly one year after getting the job, and a bit more than two months before the spring Primary. Since 2019, the county has been going through directors at roughly a once-a-year pace, if not faster.

Maybe the salary has to be increased. Maybe internal changes have to be made to reduce burnout or the recurring urge to find a better job. But we think there’s a bigger reason it’s hard to keep election directors. Since Donald Trump lost the last election and began relentlessly attacking our election system and integrity without proof, echoed by his political and pundit enablers, the vital work of overseeing elections has become a target for both insult and threat. Small surprise people don’t stay in such jobs very long any more.

Here’s hoping the county can find someone capable quickly, and hoping even more that those who keep assaulting our election officials realize how much they are damaging the very democracy they claim to be protecting.