The photo at the top of Friday’s front page said it all.

A firefighter can be seen escorting a resident and their dog from B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre during Thursday night’s fire at the building.

You can’t see the resident’s face, just their hand clasped around the firefighter’s neck, while the alert little pooch stares ahead from the person’s other arm.

This image, submitted by Bob Kadluboski — a longtime civilian newshound who has been very helpful to us over the years — captured a poignant moment in the lives of the people involved, and in the life of our community.

As a smoky blaze on the second floor of the 12-story high rise sent some residents to the hospital and over 100 others into shelters, firefighters and first responders sprung into action to protect lives and prevent the fire from spreading. The three-alarm incident was traumatic for all involved, but could have been much worse. Kadluboski’s other photos showed firefighters and first responders leading people from the building and tending to their needs outside.

The overall response appears to have been rapid, substantial and effective.

It reminded us of another story from that day.

Earlier Thursday, reporter Margaret Roarty attended an event at which the Palermo Heart to Heart Foundation met with first responders at the Wilkes-Barre City fire department to kick off its 9th annual Badges and Boots campaign, in which first responders pledge to carry a bead in support of children in treatment for chronic illnesses.

This initiative is part of the worldwide program Beads of Courage, which helps kids cope with life-threatening illnesses by gifting them decorative glass beads, each shaped and colored to signify different stages and milestones of treatment. Children can string them together and keep them as a tangible reminder of their journey and that someone, somewhere, is thinking of them.

Each participating firefighter paid for and received a bead kit, complete with a matching sets of beads for them and their child as well as a story card to write down words of encouragement to whomever might receive their bead in the future.

Firefighters will wear their beads on their turnout coat while on duty and eventually those beads, as well as the handwritten note of encouragement, will be donated to children’s hospitals.

As we were putting together Friday’s newspaper, it occurred to us that some of the same first responders that Roarty met during that press conference might have been among those called out to B’nai B’rith later in the day, perhaps with their beads in tow.

It was poignant to imagine the same people who committed themselves to helping sick kids in the morning saving elderly residents from a fire that night.

Every time the call comes in, those men and women face the very real possibility that they may never make it home. In 2023, according to U.S. Fire Administration statistics, there were 80 firefighter line-of-duty deaths nationwide. So far in 2024 there have been eight.

Those of us old enough to clearly remember 9/11 will never forget the sacrifices of those who ran into the face of danger to save others on that horrible day, including 343 members of the Fire Department of the City of New York who perished.

It was one of those moments that defined the goodness of our nation. That bravery and dedication extends to all who put on their gear when the call comes in, whether in big cities or small towns, paid or volunteer departments.

So it was Thursday night in Wilkes-Barre.

To tie another element into the tale, we have run several stories in recent days about hundreds of thousands of dollars in government grants being awarded to area fire and EMS services to support their work.

We believe that is money well spent. The work these people do is brave and absolutely essential.

On a personal level, we thank the community’s first responders for what they do.

One of the most important things we can do as a society is to ensure their departments are properly funded.

To do any less puts them and the people they serve — all of us — in danger.

— Times Leader