🔊 Listen to this

As a Luzerne County Councilwoman, I advocate for both the accessibility and security of our elections. The unilateral decision by County Manager Crocamo to eliminate all mail ballot drop boxes for the upcoming General Election, just weeks before the election, is not only concerning but bypasses the legal processes that safeguard our democratic systems.

Drop boxes have been an integral part of the voting infrastructure in Luzerne County since 2020. The decision to remove these drop boxes, which have proven secure under stringent surveillance and strict custody protocols, poses unnecessary barriers to voting and disenfranchises a significant portion of our electorate. Eliminating them now risks significant voter confusion and frustrates the ability to vote for many county residents.

Amidst these concerns, the importance of passing the Election Worker Protection ordinance becomes even more pronounced. Protecting our election workers is vital not just for their personal safety but for the integrity of our electoral process. The recent escalation in threats and intimidation against election officials highlights a growing trend that we cannot ignore. Not only does this ordinance demonstrate that the council is supportive of the administration and Manager Crocamo’s ability to run a safe election for our people and our workers, but it also provides them clarity in that path. This ordinance offers a comprehensive solution by expanding the definition of election officials beyond those physically present at polling stations, addressing modern threats such as doxxing, and providing legal protections that are currently lacking.

Now more than ever, we must rally to support our electoral process and democracy. I urge my fellow council members and all community stakeholders to consider the severe implications of recent administrative decisions and to support drop boxes and this ordinance. Our commitment to a fair, secure and accessible election process must be unwavering. Let’s take decisive action and strengthen our reputation as a leader in upholding democratic values and processes.

Together, we can ensure that Luzerne County remains a place where every vote is counted and every voice is heard in a safe, secure and accessible election.

Joanna Bryn Smith is a Luzerne County Councilwoman.