🔊 Listen to this

Vice presidential debates often produce memorable moments, but they rarely change the shape of presidential races. That was almost certainly the case with Tuesday night’s clash between Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Two post-debate polls showed viewers of the CBS News debate rated them almost equally. And each scored most strongly on the issues that favor his party.

Vance set the tone in responding to the opening question on the Middle East, blaming “the Kamala Harris administration” for financing Iranian aggression and contending Trump “actually delivered stability in the world, and he did it by establishing effective deterrence.”

And Vance scored in pressing the GOP argument on inflation and immigration, two issues on which voters generally favor the positions of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, as a nervous Walz often rushed his responses and sometimes failed to defend Harris’ position.

But the Minnesota governor slowed his cadence and sharpened his responses on the issues that favor the Democrats, like abortion, health care, family leave and democracy, as Vance sought unconvincingly to pretend their differences were minimal.

For example, after claiming “Democrats have taken a very radical pro-abortion stance,” Vance sought to shift the emphasis to the need for “pursuing pro-family policies.” But Walz rejected his characterization, declaring, “We’re pro-women. We’re pro-freedom to make your own choice.”

At several points, Vance made the argument Trump failed to make against Harris in their debate last month. “If Kamala Harris has such great plans for how to address middle class problems, then she ought to do them now, not when asking for a promotion, but in the job the American people gave her three and a half years ago,” he said.

But Walz won the night’s sharpest direct exchange, when he challenged Vance to say something that Trump has refused to acknowledge; that he lost the 2020 election.

“Tim, I’m focused on the future,” Vance replied, changing the subject by claiming Harris threatened democracy with “censorship” of COVID policy critics. “That is a damning non-answer,” countered Walz.

That exchange hardly rose to the level of Republican Bob Dole’s 1976 denunciation of “Democrat wars” or Democrat Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 put-down of Republican rival Dan Quayle’s effort to liken himself to John F. Kennedy.

And it came toward the end of their 97-minute encounter, right before their predictable closing statements in which Walz contrasted Harris’ “politics of joy” with Trump’s darker view and Vance blamed immigration and inflation problems on “Kamala Harris’ policies.”

If there was one surprise, it was that Tuesday’s debate was far less acrimonious than anticipated, mostly because Vance was far less aggressive in going after Walz than many had anticipated. And at times, the Minnesota governor — showing his lesser debating experience — didn’t challenge his assertions.

“JD Vance’s job tonight was to launder Trumpism for middle America, and for those undecided voters,” observed CNN anchor Abby Phillip. “And he was able to do it without getting a whole lot of pushback from Tim Walz.”

Here are other areas where that happened:

CLIMATE CHANGE: Vance did not answer when he was asked if he agreed with Trump that climate change was a “hoax.”

“What the president has said is that if the Democrats, in particular, Kamala Harris and her leadership, if they really believe that climate change is serious, what they would be doing is more manufacturing and more energy production in the United States of America, and that’s not what they’re doing,” he replied.

“My farmers know climate change is real,” Walz said.

IMMIGRATION: Vance also sidestepped a question on Trump’s plan to deport millions of illegally immigrants with the help of the U.S. military.

“Before we talk about deportations, we have to stop the bleeding,” he replied. “We have a historic immigration crisis because Kamala Harris started and said that she wanted to undo all of Donald Trump’s border policies. ”

Walz noted that Trump killed a bipartisan Senate plan to increase funds for border enforcement and revise asylum procedures. “As soon as it was getting ready to pass and actually tackle this, Donald Trump said ‘No,’ told them to vote against it because it gives him a campaign issue,” he said. But he failed to press Vance for voting against it.

Walz brought up the situation in Springfield, Ohio, stemming from the false claims by Trump and Vance about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets.

“This is what happens when you don’t want to solve (the immigration problem),” Walz said. “You demonize it. And we saw this — Sen. Vance, and it surprises me on this, talking about and saying, ‘I will create stories to bring attention to this.’ That vilified a large number of people who worked legally in the community of Springfield.”

“He’s very worried about the things that I said in Springfield,” Vance said, arguing that schools and hospitals are “overwhelmed” and housing is unaffordable “because we brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes. The people that I’m most worried about in Springfield, Ohio, are the American citizens who have had their lives destroyed by Kamala Harris’ open border.”

Several controversies that have dogged them on the campaign trail never came up, like Walz’s National Guard service and Vance’s views on women. Forced to answer a question about his misstatements on his visits to China, Walz said only that he was a “knucklehead at times” and, in this case, “misspoke.”

Afterward, polls taken by CBS News and CNN produced identical verdicts on the debate. In the CBS poll, 42% said Vance won, 41% said Walz and 17% called it a draw. The CNN score was 51-49 for Vance.

But as usual, it will take a few days for any fallout to become evident.