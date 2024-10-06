🔊 Listen to this

In the medical community, we prioritize preventive screenings for conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and lung cancer. The screenings are quick, simple and can identify potential problems before they escalate.

So, doesn’t it make just as much sense to screen for depression before this long-overlooked condition takes a toll on both the mind and body? Absolutely. That’s why I’m pleased to note that Oct. 10 is National Depression Screening Day, part of the broader observance of Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct. 6-12).

Mental Illness Awareness Week was established by Congress in 1990, through the efforts of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). This year’s theme, “My Mental Health at Work” aligns with the World Federation for Mental Health’s focus for World Mental Health Day, also on Oct. 10. The theme is timely, as mental health profoundly affects workplace dynamics – impacting everything from productivity and morale to overall costs.

Throughout the week, NAMI will emphasize how workplace culture influences mental health, offering employers strategies to support their works while providing employees with tools and resources to advocate for themselves and their peers.

I’m encouraged to see NAMI spotlighting mental health in the workplace. While employers have made strides in addressing mental health issues, there is still more work to be done. A greater emphasis on depression screenings, in particular, is critical since depression does not discriminate – it affects people of all ages, genders, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds. According to NAMI, one in three full-time employees reported worsening mental health in the past year due to work demands.

Given the stress of modern life, it’s no surprise that rates of anxiety and depression continue to rise. The statistics are clear: 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness each year, and 1 in 20 faces more severe challenges. In 2023, over half of adults – 53.9% – received mental health treatment, according to NAMI.

So, who should get screened? Anyone experiencing some of these common symptoms of depression:

• Persistent sadness or anxiousness

• Sleep disturbances (too much or too little sleep)

• Changes in appetite or weight

• Loss of interest in favorite activities

• Restlessness or irritability

• Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions

• Fatigue or loss of energy

• Thoughts of death or suicide

At The Wright Center, we offer comprehensive behavioral health services, including therapy, psychological assessments, and psychiatric care for individuals of all ages experiencing anxiety, depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, substance use disorders, relationship challenges, bullying, LGBTQI+ issues, trauma, grief and more.

Fortunately, the stigma surrounding depression is fading and more people are addressing their mental health proactively. While that’s encouraging, many still aren’t seeking the help they need. It’s up to all of us to keep pushing these efforts forward and ensure more people get the support they deserve.

Aditi Sharma, M.D., MPH, is a board-certified psychiatrist who sees adult patients experiencing depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions at The Wright Center for Community Health’s primary care center in Scranton, 501 S. Washington Ave., Suite 1000.