🔊 Listen to this

Former President Donald Trump handed out french fries at McDonald’s.

Vice President Kamala Harris said she worked at the fast-food chain between college semesters.

Advantage: Trump.

This election is so close every soundbite and photo op is worth its weight in cheeseburgers. Trump seized the day last weekend by working the fryolator and flipping burgers. It speaks to a nation tired of expensive meals out — let alone a wallet-shrinking trip to the grocery store — and what better place than McDonald’s to drive home a point?

Yes, the Happy Meal has gone up in price, but that’s the point the former president made by being seen working a shift at a Pennsylvania outlet. Show don’t tell.

CNBC reported Monday that the high price of goods and services across the U.S. economy continues to pose a burden for individuals, businesses and policymakers.

It’s one of the key issues in the election that has Trump and Harris in a dead heat. Trump has taken a bite out of Harris’s lead, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Now the VP must respond. She teamed up with Liz Cheney on Monday to make a bipartisan appeal to Republicans who may be unhappy with Trump.

Harris promised to “invite good ideas from wherever they come” and “cut red tape,” and she said “there should be a healthy two-party system” in the country, the Associated Press reported.

Harris is attempting to tell voters how bad a Trump second presidency will be; Trump is showing voters he’s not afraid to be seen behind the counter.

Yes, he never had to work a fast-food job in his life, but that’s not the message he’s sending by a stint at McDonald’s. He’s showing up Harris by salting the fries.

Trump is a populist and Harris a progressive politician. She can’t escape her liberal past and Trump will never shed being slow to respond to the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

But this election is coming down to the wire and it will be decided by last-minute gamesmanship.

Trump was in North Carolina Monday touring hurricane damage in Asheville before heading to Greenville for a rally and then addressing faith leaders in Concord. Not bad for a day’s work in a key battleground state.

Harris, meanwhile, trekked through three battleground Rust Belt states making stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Also, a hard day’s night.

Yet, Harris may come to regret her McDonald’s anecdote, because Trump flipped it to his advantage.

— Boston Herald