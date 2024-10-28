🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Rosemary L. Kasenchak, age 82, of Plymouth, died Oct. 26, 2024. Funeral will be held 11:45 a.m. Wednesday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 West Main St., Plymouth. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. To submit online condolences to Rosemary’s family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.