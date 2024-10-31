🔊 Listen to this

I’ve worked the polls in Plymouth for several years and have always taken time to vote in person at my ward during my lunch break. However, at this year’s poll worker training, the instructor suggested we consider mail-in voting due to how busy this Election Day can get. Following this advice, I applied for a mail-in ballot online.

Then, we learned that all ballots in the 119th District had to be reprinted due to a candidate’s name misspelling, which delayed the process. After two weeks, I finally received my ballot on Friday. Given the time crunch, rather than risk mailing it back, I’ll personally drop it in a county drop box to ensure it’s counted.

I feel for voters in more remote areas of Luzerne County, where drop boxes are scarce, and some have to drive 30 to 45 minutes to access one of the only two boxes available. In the future, I expect drop boxes will remain a hot topic, but we need to recognize how valuable they are for Northeast Pennsylvania voters who rely on them to make sure their ballots arrive on time.

Scott Cannon

Plymouth