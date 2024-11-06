🔊 Listen to this

At the heart of American democracy is a shared principle that has guided our nation for nearly 250 years: The people decide. Elections don’t just happen in a vacuum every two or four years. They are a collective effort requiring all of us to participate and be engaged citizens — as voters, poll workers and election officials alike.

Our elections empower every eligible voter to have a say in who will govern our republic and the policies that will shape our future. No matter your political beliefs, elections remind us that every voice matters. Take it from us — a liberal Democrat from Maryland and a conservative Republican from Tennessee who certainly don’t agree on many issues — civility and trust in the democratic process are hallmarks of self-government.

As we look back on Election Day 2024, here are seven important virtues we should all agree to in the coming weeks, months and years so our democracy remains strong and a beacon of freedom.

1. Elections are a shared responsibility

Democracy is not merely a form of government. It’s a partnership; it’s a verb. It’s what we do together as citizens — voters, elected officials and candidates, poll workers — to reinforce and uphold the truth that here in America, leaders are chosen by the people. Every vote helps shape and maintain a system where all people can influence decisions, not just the most powerful. We all have to participate and fulfill our role in the democratic process.

2. Bipartisan teams Ensure Integrity and Accuracy

Elections work a little differently depending on where you live, but all states take steps to ensure the integrity of the voting process. Teams of people, including Republicans and Democrats, work together at every step of the voting process to verify voter eligibility, prepare ballots and other materials, and serve as independent observers. This collaboration is essential to ensure that every vote is counted fairly and accurately, especially in closely contested races where recounts may be necessary. Mistakes and technical issues may occur during the election process, but they are caught quickly and do not significantly impact the election outcome.

3. Trusted Technology, Trained Professionals

Before any ballots are cast, the machines that count our votes are tested rigorously for accuracy and security. Every state must do this. Similarly, every jurisdiction has safety checks and “chain of custody” procedures to document the location and status of ballots and voting equipment so that all elements of the election system are accounted for. The protective measures don’t stop there. Every election in every jurisdiction is administered by a team of trained professionals working together and setting partisan preferences aside to ensure that processes run smoothly and that every vote is secure and counted accurately. Voters can trust these public servants to do their jobs with integrity and unfailing patriotism.

4. Americans Stationed Overseas Can Safely Vote

Overseas voters, including members of our military and their families, deserve to have their votes counted here at home. Uniformed servicemembers know better than most that American elections give ordinary citizens a voice that many people around the world don’t have. Any allegation to suggest that military voting is open to fraud is unequivocally false. Ballots cast by overseas voters are subject to the same rigorous security checks that protect all of our elections, and it is crucial that their voices are heard.

5. Verification Is Key

Before results are certified, they undergo thorough verification for accuracy. Even if a news outlet projects a winner on election night, those reports are based on partial counts or estimations of results. Nothing is final until results are certified by election officials. These officials may conduct audits to prove that votes were counted accurately and, in the case of an extremely close race, officials may recount every vote to confirm accuracy and resolve any errors. This can take time, but the public should rest assured that final results are indeed correct. Once officials can lawfully attest that the election results are a true account of all votes cast, the outcome can be officially declared and certified.

6. Attacks on Election Officials are Attacks on America

It’s important to remember that our elections are run and administered by ordinary people — they may be your neighbors, friends and family members. These public servants are committed to keeping our elections free, fair and secure. They keep our democracy running. It’s our patriotic duty to make our voices heard — and we can support our brave election workers when we exercise this freedom. Any threat or attack against the public servants who keep our elections free and fair undermines our democracy. It is simply un-American. These dedicated professionals are vital to ensuring fair elections, and they deserve our support and respect.

7. Patience is a Virtue

In a perfect world, we’d all go to bed on election night knowing who our next president will be. But we know that’s not how it works now. In our fast-paced world, it’s essential to prioritize accuracy over speed. A little patience can provide peace of mind that the results we receive are legitimate, and that any challenges to election outcomes are based on proof and adherence to the rule of law.

As we reflect upon the elections of 2024, we must remember that the strength of our democracy lies not only in its institutions, but in the hands of every one of us. For all elections in the future we must all commit to preserving our sacred experiment by supporting the election workers who keep our elections free and fair, exercising patience as results are verified and affirming that every eligible vote will be counted. In doing so, we can carry forward the torch of freedom and continue the work of building a more perfect union.

Edwards, a Democrat from Maryland, and Wamp, a Republican from Tennessee, previously served in the House of Representatives and now are co-chairs of Issue One’s National Council on Election Integrity. This column was written for The Fulcrum.