In the 236 years since ratification of the Constitution, 45 men have served as president of the United States. Come January, that number will remain the same, even though history was made on Tuesday night.

Donald Trump, the Republican president elected in 2016, will return to the White House following a stunning victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. The 45th president will also serve as its 47th, repeating a feat that only Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president, has previously accomplished.

Trump has been an uncommon politician since he announced his first bid for the presidency in 2015. Uncompromising, unpredictable and often uncouth, he delighted his supporters through his bombastic language and hardline position on immigration, his promises of economic growth and his determination to upend the international order that emerged following World War II.

When he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, it was an unparalleled shock to the system. His narrow defeat in 2020, which he still refuses to accept, showed the enduring power of his brand and the loyalty of his acolytes.

With victory this year, he cements his place as one of the most formidable campaigners of this or any era. Plenty of Americans detest him and find his behavior distasteful, but there’s no denying he inspires widespread support that again propelled him to victory.

Voters endorsed Trump’s vision for a very different American future. He has vowed to round up immigrants and begin mass deportations. He has claimed he can stop the war in Ukraine and the Israeli wars in Gaza and Lebanon with phone calls. He has pledged to impose massive tariffs on imported goods, which will cost American consumers, and put vaccine opponent Robert Kennedy Jr. in charge of public health matters.

Of course, Trump has said a lot of things, often contradictory, over the course of his four-year quest to win back the White House. It remains to be seen if he truly plans to pursue those policies or if his shaky record of governance means he will again struggle to transform promising into policy.

But opposing Trump in his second term will come with risk. He has spoken frequently in recent months about “the enemy within” and expressed his willingness to weaponize the Department of Justice and even employ the U.S. military to quash dissent from political critics to the media to average citizens alike.

It portends a very dark future. But it is a future that millions of Americans preferred over that put forth by Harris and the Democrats.

The vice president was central to a deeply unpopular administration and was dropped into the race only after Trump exposed President Joe Biden’s shortcomings during their debate in June. Democrats rallied around Harris as the only viable nominee to replace him but her 107-day sprint to Election Day had her running from behind.

She was not vetted through a rigorous primary campaign, did few interviews to introduce herself to the public, and Trump smartly only shared the stage with her in one debate. The enthusiasm that followed her ascension to the nomination petered out and Americans ultimately sided with the politician they knew instead of one they did not.

In doing so, voters set aside concerns about Trump’s felony convictions as well as the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters overran the Capitol to try to thwart certification of the 2020 election results. That led to his second impeachment, but acquittal by the Senate allowed him to return to public life and, ultimately, regain the presidency.

Those who supported Harris are extremely disappointed, but will honor the will of the people, and oppose a second Trump through the legislative process and by organizing for the next election — as Americans on the wrong side of elections have done with few exceptions throughout the nation’s history.

For the victorious MAGA movement, though, this is a time to savor. Once again, they overcame doubts, they remained energized and, in doing so, they successfully returned Trump to the White House.

— The Virginian-Pilot