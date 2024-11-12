🔊 Listen to this

In the Pocono-Northeast, there are over 20% of the over one million people living in this region who are over 65 years of age. This percentage is high and will be added to when the baby boomer population reaches this age bracket. In a recent issue of “Planning’” the magazine of the American Planning Association, this topic of seniors and housing is reviewed.

There has been a long history of need in this region for a variety of housing types to meet the need of the senior population. With high interest rates for housing, it is even more difficult to find appropriate housing and find the ability to remain in current housing or secure new type of housing for the senior demographic group. Affordable and accessible housing become scarce and should lead to more developments that fit the needs of this population growth.

The magazine article suggests that planners across the nation should evaluate how to achieve the means to assist in this regard. They point to a study by Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies(JCHS)of recent vintage that more than 30% of income is now being spent on housing rent and utilities and has reached a new high. As the age group goes to the 80s or higher, this problem becomes worse , so we need more ways to develop housing for the senior population. This is as true in this region as it is elsewhere. Organizations such as AARP can be very helpful in this regard. That organization found that 9 of 10 seniors want to remain in their housing. In that article, it is stated that “planners and cities can incentivize builders to focus on age-friendly features, including more accessible design, as a tradeoff for density bonuses.”

Thus, both techniques for new housing and ways to make existing housing more comfortable for seniors are important and require action. Some suggestions include common spaces, shared meals, and service coordinators.

In this region, such facilities as Wesley Village in Luzerne County, Elam Gardens in Lackawanna County, and the planning for a new facility in the latter County, may be ways to meet the needs of seniors. The steps necessary to meet regional needs may include the following.

• Inventory what exists across the region in place, and develop opportunities to extend the action requirements that will produce more senior housing.

• Examine intergeneration connections so that older and younger generations can move forward in a cohesive way.

• Awareness of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren( GRG ) is a key component, and a Coalition exists in this region for that demographic called the NEPA Intergenerational Coalition. This writer has chaired that Coalition since 2004.

• Pennsylvania has opportunities to enhance this process with a new Governor who has fresh ideas about what needs to be done in the Commonwealth.

These, and other thoughts, should be developed in the coming months and years. The article referred to above points to Colorado and Oregon as places to evaluate.