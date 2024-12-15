🔊 Listen to this

I’ve been employed at the same hospital — Wilkes-Barre General — for more than 37 years.

The essence of the job is to care for our community when they need it most, and that hasn’t changed in all my years of doing it. But my employers — and health care stewardship in this country, let alone in this city — certainly have.

I was at Wilkes-Barre General for the merger with Nesbitt Memorial Hospital to form the Wyoming Valley Health Care System — a true community hospital that served the Wyoming Valley well. In 2002, Nesbitt Memorial absorbed First Hospital and CHOICES, which offered adolescent and adult psychiatric care to our community for decades.

Then, 15 years ago, unbeknownst to us, an inflection point occurred: Nonprofit, community-centered hospitals in the Wyoming Valley were bought by a large, out-of-state, for-profit corporation.

Commitments were made to provide some loosely defined community care and indigent services and to invest in structural improvements and expand Wilkes Barre General Hospital — my hospital. And so this change, which occurred during a time of economic uncertainty here and across the country, was met with hope. An infusion of cash was definitely needed. If for-profit could provide it, so be it.

We thought we were getting stability. But in the years since Northeast Pennsylvania made the leap from nonprofit to for-profit health care, services, critical access hospitals, outpatient clinics and entire facilities started to close their doors. Berwick Hospital, Tyler Memorial and First Hospital/CHOICES Detox all no longer exist. Those communities lost access to vital services.

Now, in the wake of the recent collapse of Community Health Systems’ proposed $120 million deal to sell its three remaining hospitals in Northeast PA — Wilkes-Barre General, Moses Taylor, and Regional Hospitals — the threat of closure and further decreases in in-patient beds and health care services has reached my own front door.

Nursing is all about surveillance — watching vigilantly for a negative change in status, and acting when you see one.

I am sounding the alarm.

Available services have been slowly decreasing at Wilkes Barre General, most devastatingly with the closure of our Labor and Delivery Department in 2023, decreasing obstetric care access and increasing the risk to both mothers and newborns. Our psychiatric patients have such extremely limited options for care that they face days-long stays in overcrowded emergency rooms, just waiting to find an open bed in another county.

Regional Hospital in Scranton just celebrated its 1000th Trans-Aortic Valve Replacement, a valuable step forward in cardiac care in NEPA. And Moses Taylor Hospital has one of the only inpatient geriatric psychiatric facilities in the area.

Now, the fate of all three hospitals and the vulnerable patients they serve is up in the air. This Registered Nurse, serving this community for 37 years says that we deserve more.

Hospitals aren’t just health care providers — they are vital institutions with obligations to the communities they serve. Neighboring hospitals such as Geisinger CMC, already overburdened with patients, cannot handle a sudden and dramatic influx of additional patients if any of CHS’s three area hospitals were to close.

We as a community need to call on CHS to make good on those promises from so long ago, when they stood proudly at the lamppost, in front of our hospital, and promised to make things better.

Lori Schmidt, RN, is a cardiac rehabilitation nurse at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and president of the Wyoming Valley Nurses Association there.

TOWN HALL

When: 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16

Where: Scranton Hilton in the Electric City Ballroom, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton

Why: The planned sale of Moses Taylor, Regional, and Wilkes-Barre General Hospitals has fallen through, which means the fate of these facilities, as well as the health care landscape for our community and more than 1000 health care workers, is up in the air. Join nurses, health professionals and concerned residents in an urgent town hall with elected officials. We need to make sure our concerns are heard and that health care options in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area remain strong. The health of our community and the safety of health care workers and patients are at risk.

Lori Schmidt is a nurse at Wilkes-Barre General. This column was submitted on behalf of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals (PASNAP).