The recent assassination of a health care CEO in New York City and a troubling story about a man in Plains Township charged with possessing a ghost gun highlight a pressing concern: the lack of common-sense gun laws. As a constituent, I am increasingly alarmed by my State Representative Alec Ryncavage’s stance on this issue.

Previously, Alec sent out a political flyer claiming, “Biden’s executive order on ghost guns is not about 3D technology. It’s the perfect Trojan Horse at gun control, and politicians are using your emotions to manipulate you.”

However, it seems Alec may be the one manipulating emotions here. The reality is that ghost guns—untraceable firearms often made with 3D printers—are a growing threat to public safety.

Rather than addressing this crisis, Alec’s rhetoric distracts from the core issue: people are being murdered with ghost guns because politicians refuse to enact sensible regulations. His opposition to Biden’s executive order fails to acknowledge the devastating impact of these weapons, which are increasingly used in violent crimes due to their untraceable nature.

We need leaders who will prioritize our safety over political posturing. It’s time for Alec and others to step up and support legislation that prevents tragedies like these. Common-sense gun laws, including stricter controls on ghost guns, are not about taking away rights — they are about protecting lives. We deserve better than representatives who downplay real threats to our community.

— Scott Cannon, Plymouth Township