There are a host of assets in the Pocono-Northeast that can lead toward vast improvements in community and economic development. We have a wonderful marketing capacity and talented personnel who can strengthen our ability to attract new economic growth as well as existing entities such as the NEPA Alliance and Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) which can assist existing industries and businesses expand and add value and jobs to their workers and employees.

Much increased attention needs to be given to the roles of all these organizations as they seek to extend their missions across this region.

In addition, the region, including Luzerne County, has had a series of development leaders from the private, public and nonprofit sectors to extend the ability of counties and local governments beyond the norm and increase the capability of business and industrial development through such entities as chambers of commerce — including the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the many sdditional chambers throughout the counties that constitute the Pocono-Northeast.

The expansion ahead can only utilize the long-standing work ethic which dominates across a vast array of counties that had lent the population of over one million to be competitive with many other regions in this nation, plus a long-standing effort to consider ways to be international in scope and function. Through these agencies and many others have come the greatest regional economic comeback in the history of the United States. Remember that this region lost 250,000 people between 1930 and 1970, and who were they — generally people ages 25 to 45, prime workers in the plentiful number of local governments and counties throughout our region.

Can we successfully meet our needs for the future?

The answer should be a resounding yes, if we can gather resources that will make the region highly competitive over the next several decades. To accomplish this, here are a few ideas to ponder in coming months.

• Continue to prepare regional plans that are economically based as the NEPA Alliance does, based upon being a Local Development District for the Appalachian Regional Development Program and an Economic Development District for the Economic Development Administration.

• Update a 1970s regional Land Use Plan that was prepared by the former Economic Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania (EDCNP), now called the NEPA Alliance.

• Undertake what Allegheny County (Pittsburgh area) successfully achieved with a one-percent special sales tax decades ago to create an Asset District that has helped many cultural organizations, libraries and other needs such as their stadium and arena. Such a value system could change the dynamics of this region in a positive way for many decades. It would not be easy to implement, but should be studied over the next year or so.

• Create a new capability such as a Social Human Services Plan for the region as was proposed at one time by former Lt. Governor Bill Scranton, son of the former Governor.

• Encourage a new talented Regional Enhancement Plan to evaluate and implement ways to extend and expand our capability beyond current levels with a new regional citizen body to make this plan viable.

• Invite Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to assist in these efforts in coming months and participate in leading the way to implement these steps.