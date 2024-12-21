🔊 Listen to this

This holiday season, whether you raise a toast, or spike the punch or have a drink to take the chill out of your bones, do so thoughtfully.

Alcohol may make the seasonal celebrations feel more festive. A drink or two may seem to comfort those whose holidays aren’t particularly joyful. But increasingly, Americans are drinking more than they should, at levels that are likely to cause problems in the long run if not immediately.

If alcohol is part of your holiday plans, keep in mind the harm that over-indulgence can do to yourself or others. Be aware of friends and family who may already have difficulty keeping their drinking under control.

COVID is partly to blame for increased drinking in the U.S. Alcohol abuse is one of its legacies that just seem to keep on going long after the lockdowns are behind us. Add it to the list of such lingering pandemic effects as depression, suicide and other mental-health problems, and higher absenteeism and lower academic achievement in our schools.

Of course, alcohol use was already trending up before COVID hit early in 2020. Studies showed increases in the years immediately preceding the pandemic in the percentage of Americans who drink alcohol and in the numbers who said they were heavy drinkers or indulged in binge drinking.

Then the isolation, disruption and uncertainties of the pandemic made things a lot worse. Drinking alcohol provided one of the few ways that people could at least temporarily get some respite from the stresses and strains.

Medical experts remind us that alcohol can be addictive, and that may be one of the reasons alcohol use and abuse did not subside even as the pandemic eased off. The increased consumption that’s widespread now seems to be here to stay.

The immediate perils are obvious. Impaired driving can lead to injury, death or legal trouble. Drinking too much can blur judgment and cause behavior that will likely be regretted when the buzz wears off, maybe with lasting consequences. Hangovers are no fun.

Less obvious, but equally serious are the long-term effects of regularly drinking a substantial amount of alcohol, even if the person indulging does not appear to be drunk.

The effects of alcohol on our bodies build over time. Those effects naturally worsen as we age and were one of the reasons life expectancy for men and women declined in the U.S. during the pandemic. The figures have recovered a bit now, but widespread abuse of alcohol will take its toll.

A study recently released by the National Center for Health Statistics found that the increase in heavy drinking has been highest among adults in their 40s, with those in their 50s close behind.

More women than men reported heavy drinking, which may be related to the fact that alcohol affects women more seriously. The medical experts count at least four drinks a day and eight a week as heavy for women, while men aren’t considered heavy drinkers until they consume at least five drinks a day or 15 a week. There’s also the reality that the pandemic, with its disruption of schools and child care, affected many women more than men.

In any case, both men and women risk their health by drinking too much. The damage to the liver and other organs is cumulative as the years go by.

Over time, Americans’ increased use of alcohol will take its toll not only on individuals but also on health-care costs. Medicare, serving older Americans, is likely to be particularly hard hit.

So enjoy the holidays, but not to the point of drinking to excess. Moderation and restraint really can make celebrations happier — not to mention healthier — for everyone. And if a loved one appears to be drinking to excess, remember that offering thoughtful help can do more good than ignoring or condemning problems with alcohol.

When it comes to drinking alcohol, remember: More is not always merrier.

— The Virginian-Pilot