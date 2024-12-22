🔊 Listen to this

Over the past dozen years or so, I have written well over one hundred editorials advocating for the common good in our community. Those who have read my columns will easily recognize the reoccurring themes of my writing which often included unity, family, kindness and compassion, generosity, gratitude, hope and the interconnectedness of our lives.

In recently changing to a different role in the community, I took a little bit of time off from writing to focus on my return to Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VOAPA), where my career in the nonprofit sector began nearly 25 years ago. This transition has been exciting and reinvigorating for me, but, more importantly, it has deepened my appreciation for the resilience of people who face extraordinary challenges and for the compassion of those who dedicate themselves to helping others.

In Northeast Pennsylvania and throughout the state, VOAPA provides critical services to individuals many in society would rather ignore. Among the populations we serve are those who are experiencing homelessness, individuals with mental health challenges, very low-income children and families, those who have been involved in the justice system, and others who live at the furthest margins of society.

These often unseen and unheard individuals are not simply statistics. They are people with names, stories and aspirations. They are women who are pregnant and have little to no support; the elderly who are lonely and isolated; individuals with mental health or intellectual disabilities seeking acceptance and purpose; veterans dealing with trauma; families trying to create a better future for their children; and so many others. They are human beings deserving of love, support and hope.

At VOA, our mission is not merely about meeting basic needs but also about restoring dignity and creating pathways to brighter futures. Every day, our teams are engaged in efforts that transform lives. Although the challenges can often feel insurmountable, to witness someone move from despair to hope is a powerful reminder of the good that can come from investing in people. Hope, after all, is not an abstract concept — it is built through small, meaningful actions that show others they are valued and loved: a meal served, a shelter provided, a hand extended, care given.

During this holiday season, while we celebrate the joy of family and the comfort of traditions, we all have an opportunity to make it a time of profound impact by expanding our circles of compassion. The greatest gift we can give is not something that can be purchased, wrapped with a bow and put under a tree; it is the recognition of the humanity in others and choosing to lift up those who need it most. Even the smallest gestures can bring hope to others and remind them that they matter.

Kindness, compassion, generosity, gratitude and hope are not just themes for the holiday season. They are enduring values that inspire the best in each of us. They remind us that our lives are interconnected, and when we believe in and act for the common good, we have the power to improve lives. They are at the core of what matters most — a community where no one is left behind, and everyone has the chance to live in peace and happiness.

In the true spirit of the season, may we always remember those who face significant challenges and help when we can. Happy holidays to all!

Bill Jones is the senior vice president at Volunteers of America of PA. He can be reached at bjones@voapa.org.

