Proper workforce development is crucial for growing a region’s economy, and it is a significant concern in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Data from The Institute’s 2024 Indicators Report shows an increasing older population (at least 20% age 65 or older) and decreasing younger population (only 11% age 9 or younger) in our community, which will make it difficult to fill roles as the older population retires. This is a national issue, which requires research and planning now to help us compete for workers in the future.

The higher education institutions of Northeast PA are in a unique position to address workforce development challenges in our region; they offer many resources to help people in our community not only find jobs, but establish careers.

Regional higher education institutions can support workforce development on multiple levels, from traditional two-year, four-year, master’s, and doctoral degrees to specialized training programs. While our region averages one- to two-percentage points ahead of the state average on two-year degrees, we lag behind the state average on four-year, master’s and doctoral degrees.

We can support shortages in the trades with two-year associate degree programs, credentialing programs and apprenticeships that help people start work in their field quickly, then build on that education later as they look to advance in their field. Articulation agreements between local colleges and universities allow people to enter the workforce and then return to school when they are ready to build on their education.

Many employers offer tuition reimbursement, which is another excellent way to build on existing education.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is exploring how large anchor institutions (such as hospitals, colleges and universities) sustain jobs, drive economic growth, and support equitable development.

Northeast Pennsylvania is part of their Anchors for Equity program, spearheaded by The Institute. With fourteen higher education institutions and five major health care systems, NEPA is in an ideal position to take full advantage of the initiative, which has brought together the anchor institutions across our region to research local challenges in workforce development, and implement innovative solutions to foster and retain talent.

NEPA RISE is one such innovation. It is a collaboration between the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund, Johnson College, Luzerne County Community College, United Neighborhood Centers of Northeast PA, the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, and The Institute. The program is designed to support eligible participants access in-demand career education and employment.

The goals of NEPA Rise are for participants to obtain industry-recognized credentials in sectors that provide living wages and to increase participants’ confidence, resilience, and agency. In the past three years, NEPA Rise has graduated three cohorts graduate, with a 76% graduation rate and a 73% employment rate.

Developing our workforce and meeting the needs of the region is an ongoing, ever-evolving effort. There are staffing shortages in fields like medicine and engineering that require unique solutions and attention to licensure processes. There are also opportunities to explore how Artificial Intelligence can potentially support workforce development and to build relationships between employers and schools for better experiential learning outcomes.

As leaders of the region’s anchor institutions, we are dedicated to this process and to bettering our community through well-planned workforce development.

The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development Advisory Board:

• Katie Pittelli, Ed.D, chair, Johnson College

• Charlie Kasko, vice chair, Classic Properties

• Don Brominski, UGI Utilities

• Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

• Greg Cant, Ph.D., Wilkes University

• Robert Durkin, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce

• Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber

• Lynda Goldstein, Ph.D., Penn State University / Wilkes-Barre

• Thomas Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., King’s College

• Lisa Lori, J.D., Marywood University

• Robert Luciani, Empower

• Gerald Zaboski, University of Scranton

• Carla McCabe, WVIA

• Jill Murray, Ph.D., Lackawanna College

• Daniel Myers, Ph.D., Misericordia University

• William E. Sordoni, Sordoni Construction

• Matthew Sordoni, Sordoni Construction

• Linda Thomas-Hemak, MD, The Wright Center

• Marleen Troy, Ph.D., Wilkes University

• John Yudichak, Luzerne County Community College

