Nice job Penn Dot did on paving Laurel Run Road.

Bad job they did on painting the yellow and white edge lines.

The white edge lines are only a foot away from the guide rails in some places. There is no shoulder wide enough to walk on like there was before they paved it.

This is dangerous if someone breaks down or if a person wants to walk up or down the mountain.

Please notify Penn Dot to repaint the lines like they were before. There was a shoulder of 4 to 5 feet on each side.

— Stanley Bomba, Wilkes-Barre