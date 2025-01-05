🔊 Listen to this

In Pennsylvania, there are nearly 500 public school districts. That’s an average of more than seven public school districts per county. In addition, there are vocational-technical schools, and there are intermediate units that offer programs to the public schools.

What would happen if these nearly 500 public school districts were consolidated into one administrative school district per county? There would be over 2,000 unemployed superintendents, assistant superintendents, business managers and other administrators and their six-figure salaries looking for jobs. It’s obvious there is an excess of administrators.

On a positive note, consolidation would make it possible for students to attend a district school that specializes in the classes and a program of study that would be of interest to them.

In addition, salaries, wages and fringe benefits for the different classes of employees would be equalized, and tax rates for the district’s taxpayers would also be equalized.

The advantages of public school consolidation are obvious and by far outweigh any disadvantages caused by consolidation.

What’s the holdup?

The financial savings could easily exceed a quarter of a billion dollars!

— David L. Faust, Selinsgrove