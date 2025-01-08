🔊 Listen to this

In Luzerne County, our employees are the engine that keeps our community running. They answer emergency calls, repair our roads, support vulnerable families and ensure our government operates smoothly. Yet, like communities across the country, we face a challenge: retaining and supporting these essential workers in a competitive job market.

The solution is clear: a modest reinvestment in our workforce. A 1% annual property tax increase over the next three years — 2026, 2027, and 2028 — offers a responsible path forward. This isn’t about burdening taxpayers; it’s about stability, predictability and ensuring we have the resources to support those who support us. And here’s the important part: this isn’t forever. Luzerne County’s long-term debt is set to be paid off by 2030, meaning this temporary measure buys us time to stabilize and grow without placing an ongoing strain on taxpayers.

Our 2025 county budget stands at $139 million, with $54.8 million dedicated to employee wages. A 1% property tax increase would generate approximately $1.39 million per year — enough to fund necessary wage adjustments and professional development for our workforce. For the average homeowner, this means about $20 — $25 more per year — less than $2 a month. It’s a modest adjustment, but collectively, it’s powerful. It’s the difference between a county workforce that struggles to keep up and one that thrives, innovates and serves at its best.

Without competitive wages, we risk losing skilled employees to the private sector. High turnover leads to higher costs for recruitment and training and leaves us with overburdened staff and reduced services. When employees are valued, trained, and fairly compensated, we all win — whether it’s faster emergency response times, smoother roads, or more efficient public services.

Large, sudden tax hikes are disruptive and unpopular. But small, steady adjustments — like a 1% increase — are manageable and predictable. They allow us to plan responsibly, avoid service cuts, and prevent fiscal crises. Every dollar invested in our workforce comes back to us through better services, stronger local economies, and a more attractive community for families and businesses.

This isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet — it’s about valuing the people who show up for us every day. A 1% annual tax adjustment is a small ask with a big return: better schools, safer streets, and a county government we can all be proud of. And because our debt will be paid off by 2030, this isn’t a permanent change — it’s a short-term investment with long-term rewards. Let’s reinvest in us — our people, our community and our future. Together, we can ensure Luzerne County remains a place we’re proud to call home.

Jimmy Sabatino is a Luzerne County councilman.

