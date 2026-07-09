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Chronic Disease Day is observed every year on July 10. The date was chosen to represent the sobering reality that seven out of every 10 deaths in the United States are caused by chronic diseases.

The statistic is familiar to many in healthcare, yet we have become dangerously accustomed to it. Behind that number are millions of people living with cancer, autoimmune diseases, heart disease, diabetes, neurological disorders, rare diseases, and countless other chronic conditions that shape every aspect of their daily lives. They are parents, caregivers, veterans, workers, students and neighbors doing everything they can to manage illnesses that often have no cure.

As our nation celebrates remarkable scientific breakthroughs, from gene therapies to precision medicine and artificial intelligence, we must also confront the uncomfortable truth that innovation alone is not enough.

A breakthrough treatment has little effect if a patient cannot afford it. A promising diagnosis offers limited hope if someone cannot access the specialist who provides it. Scientific discovery only fulfills its promise when patients can actually benefit from it. That is the challenge we must address together.

Chronic diseases account for more than 90 percent of U.S. healthcare spending, yet too often our healthcare system remains reactive rather than proactive. We frequently invest more in managing advanced illness than in preventing complications, coordinating care, supporting adherence to treatment, or removing the practical barriers that prevent patients from receiving the care they need.

Those barriers are rarely just medical. For many individuals, the greatest obstacle is financial. High deductibles, copayments, insurance premiums, transportation costs, and time away from work force patients into impossible decisions. Every day, families must choose between paying for treatment or paying for groceries, keeping a medical appointment or keeping a paycheck, filling a prescription or paying rent.

These are not choices anyone should have to make.

As the president of a national patient assistance and advocacy foundation, I witness these realities every day. We hear from people who have done everything right. They worked hard, maintained insurance, followed their physicians’ recommendations, yet still find themselves unable to afford lifesaving care.

We also see how lives change when those barriers are removed. Patients stay on therapy. Disease progression slows. Hospitalizations decline. Independence is preserved. Families regain stability. Hope returns.

Chronic Disease Day is also an opportunity to broaden our thinking about chronic illness.

Many chronic diseases can be prevented through public health initiatives, early intervention, and expanded access to primary care. At the same time, millions of Americans live with chronic conditions that are not preventable. Genetic disorders, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases and many neurological conditions cannot be avoided through lifestyle changes alone. These individuals deserve the same urgency, innovation and commitment to access as anyone else.

Too often, conversations about chronic disease become divided between prevention and treatment. The reality is that our healthcare system must excel at both.

We need continued investment in biomedical research to accelerate the development of new therapies. We need policies that reduce unnecessary barriers to care. We need stronger patient support systems that recognize healthcare extends beyond the walls of a hospital or physician’s office. We need insurers, employers, providers, researchers, patient organizations and policymakers working together instead of in parallel.

Most importantly, we need to remember that healthcare is ultimately about people, not statistics.

Every policy debate, every reimbursement decision, every scientific breakthrough, and every innovation eventually reaches one person sitting in an exam room hoping for more time, better health or another chance to live a normal life.

That is why Chronic Disease Day matters. It reminds us that behind every number is a human story. It challenges us to measure success not only by discoveries made in laboratories, but by whether those discoveries reach the people whose lives depend on them.

The future of healthcare will be defined not only by what we invent, but by what we make accessible.

If we can match our extraordinary capacity for innovation with an equal commitment to affordability, access and patient-centered care, we will not simply improve our healthcare system, but we will transform millions of lives.

That is a goal worthy of national attention, not just on July 10, but every day of the year.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Clorinda Walley is the president of Good Days and the founder of Chronic Disease Day. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Clorinda Walley is the president of Good Days and the founder of Chronic Disease Day. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.