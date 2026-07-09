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Diamonds to PPL for restoring more than 245,000 customer outages after last weekend’s severe thunderstorms caused people to lose power throughout NEPA. More than 85% of customers had service restored by Monday night. For the areas that took longer to restore service, crews were fixing broken poles, dealing with extensive tree damage, and more. Losing power is frustrating, but seeing the scale of the outages and how quickly power was restored during a holiday weekend is encouraging. Sure, there is tree trimming that can be done to help prevent outages, but it’s no guarantee. Rather than reflecting on what preventive work could have been done, we encourage people to appreciate how fast crews responded and restored service to customers throughout the region.

Coal to the two Ashley firefighters charged with making fictitious 911 calls because they were “bored,” according to what the defendants told investigators in June. Charges like these are worrisome to say the least and can be dangerous at their worst. Calling 911 with false information is not to be taken lightly. It can divert resources away from actual emergency situations and can waste resources by answering calls that aren’t real. Firefighters and first responders should be idolized for their bravery and self-sacrifice. Charges like these damage that reputation. Never prank call 911 — for any reason.

Diamonds to a Plymouth native who continues to focus on housing development in Luzerne County. Most recently, it was in Nanticoke and Shickshinny, but J Naparlo and Yalick LLC have focused on adding housing options by revamping older properties. In Shickshinny, Naparlo is purchasing the former K.M. Smith Elementary School and converting it into apartments for senior citizens. To the Times Leader, that sounds like a win for the school district, which quickly found a buyer for a school that recently closed, and a win for the community, since instead of the building deteriorating, it will turn into housing options for townspeople.

Coal to whoever buried the Plains Twp. time capsule in 1976. First, a baby coffin is an ominous vessel to use for storing the time capsule items underground for 50 years. Second, it wasn’t protected from groundwater seepage, so most of the relics were not in good condition. This coal is being given out in a slightly tongue-in-cheek manner because there were still some items that weren’t destroyed, and the celebration was still overly positive. But seriously, a Bible in a baby coffin for 50 years? That sounds like something from a horror movie! Hopefully, when the next time capsule is buried in September, it will be waterproof and not take a page out of a Stephen King novel by using a coffin of any kind.