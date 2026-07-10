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Make it clear, discrimination has no home in Luzerne County

Why are people signing a petition to get a referendum on Luzerne County’s new anti-discrimination ordinance, in the hope of repealing it? The key issue is duplication of effort. The County Council’s one job is cost-efficient delivery of vital services instead of raising property taxes. It cannot afford to divert time and money to the performance of somebody else’s one job, and anti-discrimination enforcement is indeed the one job of the entities named below. If we want to make it clear that discrimination does not have a home in Luzerne County—and it has no place anywhere in the United States — it is enough to ensure that people are aware of well-established federal and state laws and enforcement mechanisms to address it.

Employment discrimination is reportable to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC). Housing discrimination is reportable to Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the PHRC. Discrimination in public accommodations is also reportable to the PHRC and the Pennsylvania Attorney General, while violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act can be reported to ADA.gov. There is also a Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania. You can report education-related discrimination to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) for federally funded schools, and also the PHRC. Civil recourses are also available; an internet search on “discrimination,” “attorneys,” and 18702 (18201 for Hazleton) will bring up numerous law firms that may take your discrimination case on a contingency basis.

William Levinson

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Geisinger should use FEMA funds to freeze health costs

Earlier this month, I read that Geisinger received $192 million in previously-unreleased Federal Emergency Management Funds related to COVID. Geisinger should use those funds – along with their huge profits – to stop overcharging patients and to freeze healthcare costs for NEPA working families like mine.

I recently moved to the area from Tennessee and went to a Geisinger facility for routine bloodwork for my rheumatoid arthritis. I’ve been getting this bloodwork for years, and always just had a small co-pay. But after going to Geisinger, they sent me a shocking $400 bill. That bill really squeezed my family. We’re raising two kids and are already struggling with the rising cost of electricity, gas and groceries.

Geisinger is owned by Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest healthcare corporations in the country, which had over $9.3 billion in profits last year. When executives are making these eye-popping profits while overcharging NEPA residents, that makes me feel exploited.

Healthcare is not an optional expense; I couldn’t walk without my arthritis treatments. Geisinger holds our area hostage with a near-monopoly, so local residents often don’t have another alternative. Geisinger and Kaiser have a responsibility to ensure access to affordable healthcare for our region.

Alex Wehrmann

Mifflinville, PA