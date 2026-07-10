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There is a distinct, heavy silence that accompanies a late-night phone call. For adult children of aging parents, it is the one we all quietly dread. A sudden fall on the stairs, an acute medical event, or a rapid, unexpected decline in health that changes everything in the blink of an eye.

In my work in senior living, I see the aftermath of these midnight calls every single week. Families arrive at our community doors at Franciscan Village in Lemont exhausted, overwhelmed and under immense pressure. They are caught in a compulsion mindset — a state of mind in which life’s circumstances have taken the steering wheel, forcing a major life transition under the distress of an immediate emergency.

When a senior living decision is born out of compulsion, it is stripped of its potential to bring peace. Instead, it becomes a transactional race against time, a clinical checkbox to solve a crisis.

True quality of life, however, requires room to breathe. To experience the fullness of our later chapters, we must push back against the compulsion mindset and reframe how we view the senior living timeline.

When a family waits for an emergency to dictate a move, they unknowingly surrender their power of choice. In a healthcare crisis, the timeline is compressed into days, sometimes hours. Hospital discharge planners — the staff responsible for safely transitioning patients out of a hospital bed — must secure an immediate destination for rehabilitation or long-term care to free up hospital infrastructure.

Under this kind of pressure, families rarely have the luxury to tour multiple options, meet neighbors or absorb the unique culture of a campus. They choose what is available and immediate, rather than what is optimal and fulfilling.

Furthermore, making a move under the weight of an emergency shifts the focus entirely to physical care, overshadowing the emotional, social and spiritual dimensions of wellness. The senior often feels a sense of loss and resentment because the decision felt forced by circumstance, rather than chosen with dignity. When we allow an emergency to be the catalyst, we treat senior living as a clinical intervention. But at its best, it is a lifestyle choice.

Refusing to plan does not prevent a transition; it simply guarantees that it will happen under the worst possible conditions.

When seniors explore community living proactively, the entire narrative flips from a reactive retreat to an empowering step forward. Consider the profound difference when a senior moves into an independent living cottage or apartment on their own terms. They are moving because they want to spend less time managing life’s mundane burdens — like property maintenance and the stress of Chicagoland winter snow removal — and more time cultivating their passions in a vibrant, social community.

Proactive planning also allows families the time to look for a campus that aligns with their personal values. For many who come to our Franciscan Village community, that means finding a place where their faith can continue to flourish, whether that involves walking a Stations of the Cross path or attending Mass in a campus chapel.

One of the greatest acts of stewardship we can practice is protecting our families from future chaos. When seniors make the choice to transition early, they give an extraordinary gift to their adult children: the gift of relief. Instead of forcing children to become crisis managers scrambling to piece a care plan together, a proactive plan allows families to remain simply families.

Let us dismantle the compulsion mindset. The best time to choose a senior living community is when you can do so with a clear mind, an open heart and the freedom to choose your future on your own terms. Don’t wait for the midnight call to make the choice for you.

Lindsey Lavery is the chief sales and marketing officer for Franciscan Ministries, which includes Franciscan Village, a continuing care retirement community in Lemont sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.

©2026 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Lindsey Lavery is the chief sales and marketing officer for Franciscan Ministries, which includes Franciscan Village, a continuing care retirement community in Lemont sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.

©2026 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.