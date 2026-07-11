At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for CASA of Wyoming Valley’s new location, from left, first row: Angelina Pacheco, CASA of Wyoming Valley; Ryan Schofield, executive director, CASA of Wyoming Valley; Jade Levi, CASA of Wyoming Valley; Peter Lamont, CASA of Wyoming Valley Board member; and Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown. Secondd row: Meghan Flanagan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber and CASA of Wyoming Valley Board member; Sandra L. Race, Back Mountain Chamber; Stacey Kile, CASA of Wyoming Valley Board member; Joan Vivian, Back Mountain Chamber; Ethan Krzysik, CASA of Wyoming Valley, and Bobby Wilson, CASA of Wyoming Valley Board member.

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Of the many worthy area organizations propelled by selfless volunteers, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wyoming Valley may have the most powerful claim to lifetime impact from what they do for free. After considerable training, they agree to serve as advocates for children caught in the court “dependency” system due to abuse or neglect.

A CASA volunteer doesn’t get to pick who they work with, though the courts strive to match each with a child that fits their experience and availability. Once appointed, the goal is to provide a constant source of support to youngsters navigating a life of relentless uncertainty. Luzernecasa.org provides this valuable explanation of what they do:

As an advocate, a CASA works diligently to understand the unique history and experiences of their child or sibling group. They do this by spending time with their child and getting to know them. They work hard to establish a bond of trust so that the child can be understood in his or her own terms. They also gather information by reviewing court reports and speaking with family members, teachers, social workers, counselors, caregivers, doctors, and anyone else involved in the child’s life.

Equipped with this knowledge, a CASA provides critical insight to the Court about what would be best for that specific child, ensuring that a careful and customized action plan is developed for each child. By informing and supporting the Court, a CASA ensures the safety and long-term prosperity of their child.

“Long-term” is the key phrase in all of that. We prefer not to think about the many children thrust into this system. One is too many. Yet as the CASA website notes, there are typically some 400 children in court “dependency” here in Wyoming and Luzerne counties — the area covered by our local CASA.

Which means the agency has to keep expanding simply to catch up to demand. It was heartening to see an impressive class of 28 new volunteers sworn in this May. Over the years since CASA of Wyoming Valley became a registered non-profit in 2013, the numbers sworn in typically hovered in the single digits or at best the low teens.

Which explains why, at the time, CASA executive director Ryan Schofield expressed “incredible” gratitude to the new recruits, but added, “while this is our largest class to date, we hope it becomes the smallest class we see in the future. Although we wish the need were not so great, there are still far too many children who need additional support.”

The agency reached another meaningful milestone Thursday with a ribbon-cutting at a new location in the Kirby Health Center Annex II, on Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. “Growth requires change, and our new home at The Kirby Health Center meets the needs of our growing program,” Schofield said at the ceremony. “Our team is excited to start this new chapter.”

We hope CASA of Wyoming Valley continues to grow to serve such a vital role in the coming months and years. And we encourage anyone to donate money, or better yet, donate their time and compassion by becoming a CASA volunteer. To learn more, visit luzernecasa.org. As the site’s homepage puts it:

“400 kids are hoping for help. You are their answer.”