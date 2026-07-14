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Dear Jack and Family of the 4-3 Glennbrook Group

As one of the landowners involved in this project, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the tireless work, dedication, and professionalism your team has demonstrated throughout this journey.

Over the past several years, you have taken on the challenging task of assembling the land, proving the infrastructure case, and creating a path toward securing an end user whose vision aligns not only with the interests of the landowners, but with the long-term needs of the entire community. That is no small accomplishment.

From the beginning, your group has worked diligently to identify a project that balances economic opportunity with responsible land stewardship. The fact that the selected end user intends to preserve approximately 75% of the property as green space or undeveloped land, utilize closed-loop cooling technology, and fund the electrical infrastructure upgrades necessary to support the project demonstrates a thoughtful approach to growth and sustainability. Equally important is the Community Benefit Agreement that will provide meaningful value to the township and its residents for years to come.

What has impressed me most, however, has been the way your team has treated the landowners throughout this process. You have met with us individually and collectively, keeping everyone informed of developments, timelines, and next steps. No question has been too small, no concern dismissed, and no call left unanswered, regardless of the hour or day of the week. That level of accessibility, transparency, and respect is rare and deserves recognition.

Beyond the business aspects of the project, you have also taken steps to help landowners navigate what can be a significant life transition. By introducing realtors, financial planners, and other professional resources, you have demonstrated a genuine commitment to helping families prepare for the future and make informed decisions.

Your team also deserves credit for presenting a clear, comprehensive, and cohesive plan to township leadership. By proactively addressing questions and concerns, you helped create a productive dialogue and established confidence in the process from the outset.

Perhaps most remarkable is that throughout this entire process, 4-3 Glennbrook has never asked anything of the more than 240 landowners involved except for their patience, support, and understanding as the project progresses toward completion. In an undertaking of this size and complexity, that speaks volumes about your commitment to doing things the right way. Rather than focusing solely on transactions, your team has focused on building trust, maintaining open communication, and ensuring that every landowner feels respected and informed. That approach has earned not only our confidence, but also our gratitude.

Throughout this endeavor, 4-3 Glennbrook has consistently put the interests of the landowners and the community first. Your willingness to invest your time, expertise, and energy while asking for so little in return speaks volumes about your integrity and commitment. The trust you have built among the landowners is a direct reflection of the character and professionalism your team has displayed every step of the way.

Please accept my heartfelt thanks for your leadership, perseverance, and dedication. Projects of this magnitude do not happen without vision, hard work, and the ability to bring people together. Your efforts have created opportunities not only for today’s landowners but for future generations throughout our community.

Thank you for proving that development and community stewardship can coexist. Your efforts have set a standard for how projects of this magnitude should be conducted.

With sincere appreciation and gratitude,

Jane Burlingame

Berwick, PA