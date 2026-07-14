Mr. Peanut was the ceremonial starter for the first group of cars to race up the hill Saturday morning at the Giants Despair Hillclimb. Here he starts Brian Tinker of Erwin, Tennessee, in a 2013 Scion.

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We will try not to wax nostalgic about the many recent local appearances of Mr. Peanut and the rarer Nutmobile, though we can’t promise there won’t be at least a few puns.

In a nutshell (that one was obvious): The monocled legume with spats, top hat and cane remains not just an American icon of marketing, he reminds us of how many great things started right in our backyard, and perhaps most importantly, he represents what hard work and determined entrepreneurship can accomplish in this country.

Yes, the Planters brand got folded into an ever-bigger web of giant corporate ownership. It is currently part of Hormel Foods, a multinational that, according to Forbes, employs some 20,000 people worldwide, has revenue hovering at $12 billion a year, and sits on more than $13 billion in assets.

But that doesn’t change the origin story of Mr. Peanut, born almost literally on the streets of Wilkes-Barre. The state historical marker installed outside the former Planters building on Wilkes-Barre’s South Main Street sums it up:

“Amedeo Obici, 1877-1947, founded Planters Peanut Company in 1906 with fellow Italian immigrant Mario Peruzzi. Arriving in America at 12, speaking no English, Obici worked at a local fruit store before opening his own peanut cart. An entrepreneur, he invented new peanut production methods. Planters grew into one of the most widely distributed peanut brands; its Mr. Peanut trademark is universally recognized. Corporate headquarters was located here, 1925-1961.”

But during the dedication ceremony for that marker, Obici’s great niece Jolyne Dalzell (who died in 2023), offered more nuance (for the record, she pegged his immigration at age 11, not 12).

When Obici sailed from France in 1889, his destination was written on a label tied through the buttonhole of his suit. In Brooklyn, N.Y., he boarded a train to Scranton, but was misdirected into Wilkes-Barre, where he was taken to a fruit store owned by Enrico Musante. Enrico’s daughter Louise would later become Amedeo’s wife.

Obici got in touch with his planned Scranton contact, an uncle, and stayed with him for a while before deciding to return to the Diamond City. He took evening classes to learn English, and eventually invested in a peanut roaster, then an entire building that became Planters’ headquarters until 1961, when the company moved to Suffolk, Va, to be closer to the growers of his primary product.

As to Mr. Peanut: Obici held a contest in 1926 for a mascot, and 13-year-old Antonio Gentile got his moment of fame by drawing what eventually became the dapper, unshelled anthropomorph that — despite a brief and weird “death” in TV ads — remains the brand’s very well-known spokesnut.

The story of Mr. Peanut and the man behind his creation remains a powerful reminder of the contributions from both our humble area and the humble immigrants who settled here.