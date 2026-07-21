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For as long as there was a levee, Wilkes-Barre City was cut off from the very waterway that had spawned its existence. The Susquehanna River had attracted Native Americans for generations, and then became the lure for European settlers who found the fertile land in the floodplains particularly productive for farming.

The river also provided fish (there may still be the remains of some weir dams near the Nanticoke section of the river used to trap eels long ago), and transportation.

When logging and later coal helped the area boom, the Susquehanna was tempted as a freight line, though navigability proved too unreliable, particularly if items needed to get as far south as Philadelphia to reach a viable market. Canals helped mitigate that problem, but their age proved relatively brief, thanks to the arrival of the Iron Horse.

Even then, the river offered an irresistible, natural path for train lines — as waterways often did throughout the emerging nation. Rivers have spent centuries finding or carving a path of least resistance through the landscape, often at a slope gentle enough for steam engines to handle with the help of a bridge or tunnel here and there.

Through much of that evolution, the eastern banks were readily available to Wilkes-Barre residents, becoming a popular location for the mansions of the wealthy so the industry barons could step out onto a front porch with a vista of prime waterfront.

Then flooding started to happen. Not the gentle, expected flooding that replenishes the soil for farmers, but the wash-the-world-away flooding that required the construction of a levee. In 1936, the valley experienced the worst flooding in its history, and some initial levee construction followed in 1938.

World War II put such construction on hold across the nation, and serious flood-control work in much of the valley didn’t resume until the mid 1950s. Wilkes-Barre became fully cut off from its river. Then the Agnes flood struck in 1972, the levee failed, and once the massive cleanup came to an end, the long job of bolstering the levee took front stage, with the creation of the present-day county flood protection authority in 1996.

The revamping that followed included not only raising the levee, but also installing two gateways allowing access to the riverbank for the first time in about half a century. The gates are designed to be closed quickly (and surprisingly easily, considering the forces they hold back) when the waterway rises to destructive levels.

This new access included two facilities built to host casual visitors and large organized events. Yet for many years, the space seemed underused. There has been a slow but steady change in that, and nothing epitomizes the change better than the Rockin’ the River Free Concert Series.

The event launched its 8th annual appearance last Friday, proving once again to be one of Luzerne County’s most popular summer offerings. This year’s debut featured Every Breath You Take, a tribute to Sting and the Police. There are two more concerts: July 24 with Hotter Than July: A tribute to Stevie Wonder, and July 31 with Mere Mortals, featuring special guests Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band.

If you haven’t yet enjoyed a riverside experience, the remaining concerts are an excellent opportunity to do so. It can be a reminder of why people moved here in the first place so long ago, and can reconnect all of us to the value of having a major waterway in our backyards.