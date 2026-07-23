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Diamonds to the Luzerne County on another surplus being reported by the yearly audit. The county is trying to build a fund balance with a set reserve to cover three months of regular expenses in the event of an emergency. That would be roughly $43 million. Steps like this toward the county’s financial security may seem burdensome in the short term. Taxpayers are fair to question why they are paying more than the county needs. However, building a reserve is about long-term benefits, like a higher credit rating, which provides better borrowing rates for the county when it is needed. This reserve is also being built while the county’s net employee pension is being rebuilt — funding a gap that has been an issue for 20 years but has become increasingly smaller. The county also estimates it will pay off the last of its debt in 2030, an impressive timeline for paying off $65 million of inherited debt from 2012, plus interest. All of this shows the county is close to resolving decades-old financial issues that have resulted in the taxes residents pay today. Come 2030, if the debt is paid off and the reserve fund is adequately filled, we will see what the next steps will be, and maybe it even means lowering taxes for residents. Time will tell.

Coal to the two people cited for allegedly dumping trash in Hanover Township. The article can be found in today’s paper, and mentions two 22-year-old women, one from Plymouth and one from Wilkes-Barre, who were cited for separate instances of allegedly dumping household trash along roadways. One of these was adjacent to the Wildlife Reserve pond. Everyone, it’s sad this even needs to be said, but don’t just dump your trash anywhere. Wait until trash day and put the trash bags out on the curb so they can be picked up and disposed of properly. Northeast Pennsylvania is a beautiful place with wonderful scenery and wildlife. Let’s preserve it as best we can by being cognisant of how we dispose of our trash.

Diamonds to the success of the inaugural Blue, Red, and You Festival sponsored by Hughestown Borough Crime Watch on July 11. The event brought the borough’s police department and EMS to Robert Yaple Memorial Park to interact with the public. We always support and appreciate community efforts that bring the public and first responders together to learn more about each other. It’s especially beneficial when there are learning activities for children, like the Smoke Safety House, which teaches what a house fire would be like and what to do to escape.

Coal for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ranking last in a new study of 18-year-olds’ voter registration rates. Why is there no coordinated effort to set up registration booths in every school to encourage newly eligible voters to register so they can cast a ballot in the next election? Why aren’t parents and teachers prioritizing this as a topic of conversation as children approach the age of 18? The youngest demographic consistently has some of the lowest turnout rates, and finding that they also have low registration rates is concerning. A democracy is at its best when there is an engaged public from a variety of demographics, whether based on age, creed, wealth, education, or other factors. Hopefully, this news can serve as a wake-up call to get more young people registered to vote.