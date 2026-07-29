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After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for individuals convicted of second-degree felony murder could not stand, the General Assembly had to create a constitutional sentencing framework. That framework must respect the court while preserving meaningful accountability when participation in a dangerous felony results in an innocent person’s death.

The Senate twice passed legislation intended to meet that obligation. Approved by a bipartisan 30–20 vote, its proposal recognized the need for individualized sentencing while maintaining substantial consequences for second-degree felony murder. It reached the House before the court-imposed deadline.

Instead of advancing that bill or negotiating revisions through the normal legislative process, the House substituted different language before the deadline. The amended proposal included broader medical-release provisions affecting people convicted of serious crimes. Legislation involving murder, sentencing, victims’ rights and public safety deserves public hearings, analysis and consultation—not last-minute changes.

Concerns about the House proposal are not merely partisan. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association supported the Senate’s bipartisan approach. Following the House amendments, the attorney general, the FOP and the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association opposed the new language, while the District Attorneys Association declined to support it. The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association has also expressed opposition.

Those concerns must be taken seriously. Police chiefs, troopers, officers, prosecutors and the attorney general investigate violent crimes, prosecute offenders, lead public-safety agencies and work directly with victims and their families. When Pennsylvania’s law-enforcement groups raise objections to legislation involving convicted murderers, lawmakers have an obligation to listen.

A matter of this importance requires input from prosecutors, police leaders, corrections professionals, medical experts, defense representatives and constitutional scholars. Most importantly, it requires direct engagement with crime victims and their families. Yet those who have paid the highest price appear to have received the least consideration. Attorney General Sunday reportedly objected that the House proposal did not adequately protect victims, gave them limited opportunities to participate and was developed without meaningful feedback from victims’ families.

Sentencing-reform debates often focus largely on the person convicted: age, health, rehabilitation, personal circumstances and prospects for release. Those can be legitimate considerations in a constitutional system. But justice cannot be measured only by what happens to the offender. There was a victim whose life ended during the commission of a serious felony. That person lost a lifetime of moments with family and friends. No court ruling, treatment program, or demonstration of rehabilitation can restore those years.

Victims’ families may have endured investigations, trials, testimony, and sentencing hearings before rebuilding their lives with a measure of accountability and finality. Changing a sentence can reopen wounds that never fully healed. Families may again have to attend hearings, prepare victim-impact statements, confront the person responsible and explain why the original crime—and the life taken—still matters. That burden must never be treated as an incidental consequence of reform.

This does not mean constitutional concerns should be ignored or every sentence must remain unchanged. Our justice system must respect court decisions, due process, and the rights of every person. Individualized sentencing may be appropriate when mandatory laws fail to account for legally significant differences among cases. But constitutional compliance does not require abandoning accountability. Pennsylvania can establish lawful sentencing ranges that recognize individual circumstances while imposing meaningful penalties when criminal conduct results in death.

Medical release can also have a legitimate place in a humane correctional system, particularly for people who are terminally ill or profoundly incapacitated. But standards involving those convicted of murder or other violent crimes must be narrow, medically credible, and transparent. Decisions should require evaluations by physicians, independent judicial review, a thorough public-safety assessment, notice to prosecutors and victims, and a meaningful opportunity for victims’ families to be heard. Medical release must not become an indirect means of reducing serious sentences through vague standards or procedural shortcuts.

Public safety is neither a Republican nor a Democratic responsibility; it is a shared obligation of government. The General Assembly should return to the negotiating table and produce a bipartisan solution. New legislation should establish constitutional sentencing ranges, preserve meaningful accountability, narrowly define medical-release eligibility, require rigorous medical and judicial review, and guarantee victims and their families notice and participation at every stage.

A fair justice system must recognize the humanity and constitutional rights of the person accused or convicted. It must also remember the humanity of the person who was killed. Rehabilitation matters. Mercy has a place in law. Constitutional protections must be honored. But accountability, public safety, finality, and grieving families’ voices matter as well. Before Pennsylvania changes consequences for conduct that takes an innocent life, it must listen to law-enforcement professionals—and above all, to the victims and families who will live with that loss forever.

Scott L. Bohn serves as Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, where he provides statewide leadership on law enforcement policy, professional development, and public safety initiatives. A respected law enforcement executive, he previously served for more than two decades as Chief of Police for the West Chester Police Department and has dedicated his career to advancing effective, ethical, and community-focused policing.

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Scott L. Bohn serves as Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, where he provides statewide leadership on law enforcement policy, professional development, and public safety initiatives. A respected law enforcement executive, he previously served for more than two decades as Chief of Police for the West Chester Police Department and has dedicated his career to advancing effective, ethical, and community-focused policing.