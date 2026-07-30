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Diamonds go out to the organizers and attendees of Swoyersville’s 4th annual Chicken Wing Fling fundraiser. The two-day event raises money each year for Swoyersville Parks and Recreation, and this year the proceeds went toward purchasing new inclusive playground equipment. This year was the biggest success yet, with 341 cases of wings being eaten. That equates to 81,840 wings, or 13,640 pounds, according to the Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling Facebook page. Now, that’s a lot of chicken! The event also promotes local businesses, with competitions for Best Mild Wing, People’s Choice, Best Hot Wing, Best Boneless Bite, Best Dry Rub, Most Unique, Best Non-Wing Item, and Best Dessert. We support all events that bring the community together, highlight local businesses, and raise money for a local cause or project. Let’s see if even more chicken is devoured in 2027!

Coal to the two Luzerne County officials ordered by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission to pay civil penalties for failing to file required statements of financial interest. While the civil penalties are not major fines, the infractions still underline an important part of being a public official. Transparency is a key aspect of being a public official, and the public needs to be able to trust that everything is being conducted properly. Instances like this whittle away at that trust, not just for these two officials but for the public’s trust in public officials in general.

Diamonds to JamieLynn Taylor, a 10-year-old girl from Plymouth who wanted to raise money to buy back-to-school supplies for her fellow classmates and took the initiative to fundraise, with help from the NEPA Free Birds bike group. JamieLynn sold lemonade at her elementary school, which is part of the Wyoming Valley West School District, and raised over $1,000. She continues to set up her lemonade stand and raise more money for school supplies for her fellow students. A round of applause to the community, too, for showing up in numbers and supporting her fundraising goal. “To see that there are still good people in the community, it’s amazing,” said her father, Isaac Taylor. If you want to keep up with the story and see where JamieLynn is next setting up shop, go to her Facebook page “JamieLynn’s Lemonade & Hot Chocolate For Kids.”

Coal to the state’s General Assembly for being unable to work together to pass legislation that would have met a July 24 deadline that was set by the state Supreme Court back in March regarding second-degree murder sentencing guidelines. Both the Senate and the House passed their own bills, but Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, while Democrats hold the majority in the House. So there is a partisan gridlock happening that let a deadline lapse after the Supreme Court gave legislators four months to come together on a solution. Now that can still happen, but right now everything is in limbo, and that is not right to the families of victims, the judges who need to make sentencing determinations using their best judgment instead of legislative guidelines, and defendants who will see various differences in sentencing depending on who and where they are tried within Pennsylvania. This needs to be resolved sooner rather than later, and petty partisan politics need to be left at the door when discussing serious legislative matters such as this.