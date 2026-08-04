The Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge (Water Street) is lit up during a test of the color-changing lighting system that may be purchased for the new replacement crossing.

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Preserve, don’t demolish, historic structures in Luzerne County

I appreciate your editorial on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, regarding the test lighting on the Water Street/Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge. Infrastructure, unfortunately, isn’t a usual editorial subject, and I welcomed your thoughts.

According to Wikipedia, of the 56 bridges that cross the Main Branch of the Susquehanna in Pennsylvania, only eight early 20th-century steel-truss or beam railroad or highway bridges on stone or concrete piers remain. Of these eight, 2 in Luzerne County, the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge & the Water Street/Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge, both of which are slated for demolition in the near future.

Of the 56 bridges, four were designed by the well-known engineering firm of Modjeski & Masters, with Philadelphia Architect P. Philippe Cret as consulting architect. One, our own Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre, was designed by the NYC firm of Carrere & Hastings with local architect Col. Thomas H. Atherton as supervising architect.)

Your editorial notes two items: repurposing old bridges rather than demolishing them, and lighting the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre.

As to the latter, PA DOT has recently announced that the Market Street Bridge is soon to be rehabilitated, & within the “limits” of National Register guidelines, a relighting scheme can be addressed.

As to the former, why is demolition the only option on the table for the two Luzerne County bridges?

Unfortunately, the Nanticoke Bridge is relatively remote from any commercial activity and not a likely candidate for renovation. However, the Water Street/Firefighters’ Bridge, located between Downtown Pittston’s exciting commercial district and (beyond West Pittston’s riverfront park) a smaller West Pittston commercial area, is, in my opinion, a prime candidate for repurposing & rehabilitation.

Earlier this year, a former single-track railroad bridge, the Rock Island Bridge, connecting Kansas City, MO, with Kansas City, KS, was reopened, after a $20 million renovation, as an entertainment district on a bridge. Since this is a narrow, single-track railroad bridge, a large percentage of the renovation budget was spent on cantilevering the structure from the sides of the bridge and on the construction of a second story. The two-lane automobile width of the Water Street/Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge would not require such extensive structural additions.

Imagine if you can, a miniature Ponte Vecchio across the Susquehanna, a pedestrian connection between Pittston & West Pittston, with restaurants, food trucks, lighting, entertainment, etc.

What better way to spend money on infrastructure that can be used by the public on a daily basis?

Some may say, “What about traffic counts?” I’m sure that a modest redesign of the proposed Fort Jenkins Bridge would be able to handle the additional automobile and truck traffic.

Unfortunately, in NEPA, we seem to have a “demolish it now and something will happen” attitude. Remember the Hotel Sterling? Now is the time for Pittston, West Pittston & Luzerne County officials & concerned citizens to act before another unnecessary demolition occurs.

Carl J. Handman

Kingston, PA