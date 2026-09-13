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Years of searching for widespread voter fraud and not finding it have not deterred President Donald Trump. He is convinced there are myriad noncitizens voting in our elections — or he wants you to think that, anyway. We are alarmed about the lengths to which he is going to prove his narrative.

The New York Times reported last week that hundreds of federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security have been tasked with combing through state voter registration records to find noncitizen voters. The agents are being pulled from their duties in a fraud division focused on immigration enforcement and national security threats.

Yes, the White House is redirecting agents whose job is to investigate national security concerns so that they can instead indulge the president’s fantasies that elections are being stolen by immigrants.

According to The Times’ reporting, training materials instruct the agents to scour voter data from a 50-state list and look for potential matches with federal data about immigration status. Agents are also being directed to state voter registration websites to look for evidence of voter registration or voting history.

Recall that Trump earlier this year broadcast a claim that his administration had found 250,000 noncitizens on voter rolls in four states, including Nevada. The states pressed for evidence, and in a call with DHS, a federal official told Nevada leaders that the 16,000 number of possible fraudulent voters in that state was “the ceiling,” according to news reports in August. The next day, DHS turned up records for only 185 potential noncitizens.

That is reminiscent of Texas’ own botched voter purge in 2019, when the secretary of state’s office flagged nearly 100,000 people as potential noncitizen voters. That claim quickly crumbled as state officials admitted that tens of thousands of people had been included on the list in error.

The fiasco was an embarrassment for the administration of Gov. Greg Abbott and led to litigation against Texas. The Trump White House seems to be following a similar blueprint, though it’s much more resistant to shame.

We expect this activity to ramp up as the midterms approach. A whistleblower has alleged that a U.S. Postal Service computer system designed to comply with a Trump executive order about mail voting has been rushed in a way that jeopardizes delivery of the ballots. Meanwhile, the Republican governor of Wyoming, Mark Gordon, is complaining about “aggressive” election monitors from the Department of Justice who tried to interview voters and examine voting machines during the state’s primaries in August.

Don’t buy into a campaign to sow mistrust in your elections and your neighbors. Read up on the candidates and exercise your civic duty with pride.

© 2026 The Dallas Morning News. Visit www.dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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© 2026 The Dallas Morning News. Visit www.dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.