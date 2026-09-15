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Dear Mr. Trump,

You do not own Lake Ontario.

You do not own the Gulf of Mexico.

You do not own Canada.

You do not own Greenland.

You do not own Venezuela.

You do not own Cuba.

You do not own Iran.

You do not own South Korea.

You do not own Washington, D. C.

You do not own the United States of America.

You do not own my vote.

You do not own me.

Truly and Sincerely,

The American Citizen

Mary Scheib,

Wilkes-Barre

Will China adhere to the sanctions on Iran?

On August 24, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled a sweeping new effort to economically isolate Iran, warning foreign governments and companies they can lose access to the U.S. financial system if they continue doing business with Iran. Unfortunately, China buys 80% of the oil exported by Iran, and China has denounced the threat of US sanctions for its trade with Iran, saying any such measures would be illegal. Does he really expect China to stop buying oil from Iran because of the economic sanctions? Trump must know that China controls over 90% of global rare earth processing and magnet production, giving it significant leverage over sanctions on Iran.

Narcissistic personalities like Trump don’t think in terms of what is best for the USA. This explains why he discarded NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, because he is obsessed with bringing manufacturing jobs back here. If he listened to his economic advisers, he would learn that the manufacturing sector faces a persistent labor shortage, with hundreds of thousands of open jobs remaining unfilled. This is despite average annual earnings of over $106, 000, including benefits. Manufacturers hesitate to invest more for greater manufacturing capacity because the next president will most likely remove the counterproductive tariffs, which would definitely add to inflation.

Would we be stuck in this stalemate with Iran if Trump never ripped up the nuclear pact Obama agreed to with Iran? Obviously not. But that’s what happens when you vote for a man who puts his ego before country.

Joe Czarnecki

Dallas

Stop the madness: vote for Paige Cognetti and Rachel Wallace

America is flailing under President Trump. Grocery/gas/energy prices soar, the deadly Iran War continues, haphazard tariffs threaten, and essential-worker deportations have increased (affecting agriculture, construction, healthcare, hospitality). Trump minimizes America’s massive affordability crisis, prioritizing the increase of personal wealth: $2.2 billion in 2025, and self-immortalizing vanity projects. Did 2024 Pennsylvania voters realize their GOP legislators, Bresnahan/Meuser/McCormick, would abdicate Congressional oversight, enabling Trump’s authoritarian-style debacle?

These Republicans allowed Trump’s bullying of decades-long allies: NATO/Ukraine/Canada/South Korea. They supported Trump’s One Big Bill, which subsidized over $1 trillion in tax cuts for corporations, multimillionaires like themselves, while cutting middle/lower income people’s healthcare/food benefits: the largest poor-to-rich legislative wealth transfer in U.S. history.

District 8 Democratic House Candidate, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, elected as an Independent, and previously a special assistant to Pennsylvania’s Auditor General, rescued Scranton after 30 years of financial distress, reversing its junk bond rating to A-minus. Cognetti refused a city car and a pay raise. She will fight corruption, deliver affordable healthcare and support small businesses. Her GOP opponent, Rob Bresnahan, supported 95% of Trump’s bills, and registered 626 stock trades of $7.2 million (2025).

District 9 Democratic House candidate, Rachel Wallace, worked for federal offices and was Chief of Staff for the White House Office of Management and Budget. Wallace will reverse healthcare cuts, fight for veterans and farmers.

Wallace’s opponent, Republican Dan Meuser, supported 94% of Trump’s bills. Hours following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection attempt, undemocratically, Meuser/138 GOP-legislators objected to the well-litigated certification of Biden’s Pennsylvania electoral college votes, attempting to invalidate your vote!

Please help elect Cognetti and Wallace, flipping the House to Democratic Majority control, curtailing Trump’s catastrophic reign.

Karen Baranoski

Wilkes-Barre

“How do I have ‘the AI talk’ in the Classroom” is off base

Adam Patric Miller’s “How do I have ‘the AI talk’ in my classroom?” raised some very important points. Students need to know that, if an AI can do their homework, it can also do any knowledge-related job for which they might later apply. Using AI for homework is, like Miller pointed out, having a robot lift weights for you in a gym. One way to deter AI use for homework, without the risk of falsely accusing students of using it, could be to have old-fashioned in-class essay exams, with pencil and paper or else computers with no Internet access. Students who have used AI to do their homework will be unprepared for the exams, and will thus penalize themselves and also learn how this shortcut will harm them in the job market.

The article lost me, though, with its half-truth that Israel uses AI to kill Palestinians. The “people identified by Lavender” did things like commit the Nova festival mass shooting, invade homes and murder Israeli civilians, and fire rockets at Israeli cities. Contrary to the article’s assertion, Israel does not wait until these terrorists go home so they can be killed with their families. Although mistakes happen in wartime—US and Canadian troops shot at each other in Kiska Island after they mistook each other for Japanese — the Israelis bend over backward to avoid harm to innocent people. Israel prefers to use snipers, so the terrorist dies, but nobody else does. When Israel wants to eliminate terrorists in an apartment building, it uses weapons that will destroy a single room but leave the others untouched. If terrorists cannot be eliminated without collateral damage, Israel often doesn’t take the shot at all. Finally, Hamas’s own use of civilians as human shields, a crime against humanity, is directly responsible for most of the noncombatant losses in Gaza.

William Levinson

Wilkes Barre