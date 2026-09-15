An example of what a library card for the Luzerne County Libraries looks like.

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In the classic (if classically old-school) movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” after George Bailey gets his “wish” and never lives, he frantically asks his guardian angel about the woman who was his wife. “Where’s Mary?” Initially sticking to orders not to tell, the angel finally blurts out that the unwed spinster is “just about to close up the library!”

We’ve known a few female library workers who understandably chafe at this scene. You don’t have to be a timid, bespectacled, syncope-prone spinster to work in a book repository.

At least in The Music Man, “Marian, the librarian” comes across as strong-willed and not easily duped by flim-flam salesman Harold Hill. But she is a prim and single woman who, in the end, falls for the con artist with a newly-discovered heart of gold.

Katherine Hepburn’s research librarian Bunny Watson in “The Desk Set” is the resourceful, self-assured character Hepburn frequently portrayed, proving that humans can’t be readily replaced by the EMERAC computer. Yet she, too, is single, languishing in a seven-year relationship, ultimately ditching the endless suitor to marry the man running the machine she feared would put her in an unemployment line. (It could be fascinating to remake this movie in the age of AI).

Librarians have also been secret superheroes (Yvonne Craig’s Barbara Gordon/Bat Girl in the campy Adam West Batman TV series) and multi-skilled magic protectors (Noah Wyle in the Librarian films and with three younger aides in the TV series).

All of which suggests pop culture prefers to either stereotype librarians or play against those stereotypes in outlandish scenarios. What they rarely do is show librarians and their services as they are in the real world: diverse, complex, and always changing to stay relevant in a world that keeps trying (and, we would argue, failing) to make libraries irrelevant.

If you want to know what librarians really do — and what you can do at libraries — this is a good time to explore. As Osterhout Free Library Executive Director Rick Miller noted in a Tuesday column, this is “National Library Card Sign-up Month.”

Please don’t dismiss the notion of a “library card” as antiquated. It grants access to the library, its resources and many non-traditional offerings. A Luzerne County Library card also gives access to a rich array of online resources.

Libraries of all sizes “are expanding far beyond bookshelves, offering creative, hands-on, and deeply practical services that meet the evolving needs of their communities,” Miller wrote. “From lending telescopes to hosting dinosaur-themed tea tastings, these libraries are redefining what it means to be a modern public library.

Through the “Library of Things,” you can even borrow items like sewing machines and other tools. Some libraries circulate Wi-Fi hotspots, and one even offers a community pantry to help feed those in need.

Our local librarians and libraries left behind the old stereotypes decades ago, but don’t take our word for it. Visit luzernelibraries.org, get a card at no cost, and see for yourself.