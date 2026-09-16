🔊 Listen to this

Drive through almost any Pennsylvania community these days and judging from the plethora of yard signs you find a familiar tension. A warehouse proposal in one county. A data center in another. Solar fields, quarries, distribution hubs, and housing developments that leave neighbors anxious and companies uncertain. The conversations tend to stall in the same place: one side worries about what a project will cost the community, the other worries that the community will block a project it actually needs. But both sides are reacting to the same broken process — one that pits them against each other instead of putting them to work together — and the longer it stays broken, the more everyone pays for it.

I have spent years working on both sides of these conversations — advising municipalities evaluating major proposals, and advising companies trying to get projects built. And the thing I keep coming back to is something most people on either side already know in their gut: the fates of Pennsylvania’s communities and its businesses are linked. When one side stumbles, the other pays for it. They fail together, for the same reasons, far more often than they fail because of each other.

Consider what happened recently in Wayne County, where a township spent months reviewing a proposed large-scale data center. The project ultimately did not move forward as proposed. That is not, by itself, a story about a community rejecting progress. It is a story about what happens when a major proposal reaches a municipality before anyone has tested it against that municipality’s water and sewer capacity, its ordinances, or its actual priorities. By the time the public hearings start, the two sides are no longer negotiating. They are litigating a decision that has effectively already been made, in a room neither of them was in together.

That pattern repeats across the Commonwealth regardless of the industry or the outcome. A business sinks months of engineering and legal costs into a design that a fifteen-minute conversation with the township engineer would have flagged as unworkable. A board or council, under public pressure and on a legally mandated clock, ends up voting on a proposal it never had the time or the technical capacity to properly evaluate. A company walks away from a site that might have worked with workable changes, because by the time anyone raised them, the political cost of compromise had become too high for either side to pay. And what’s left? Time wasted. Money spent. Trust gone. The community ends up either with a project that does not fit or with no project at all — no jobs, no tax base, and no answer to the question of – Now what?

None of this is inevitable. It comes down to timing and information, not some built-in conflict between growth and community character. Pennsylvania’s communities are not anti-development by nature. Most elected officials I have worked with want the jobs, the tax base, and the investment. What they lack is not goodwill — it is the resources and the time to match a complex proposal against the realities of their community on the timeline the process demands.

Municipal staff are stretched thin, solicitors are managing dozens of matters, and a major project can land on a small municipality’s desk with the same filing deadlines as it would in a well-resourced city. Developers, for their part, are not typically looking to steamroll a community. They are trying to build a viable project on a timeline that satisfies their financing and their investors, and they are frequently blindsided by local concerns that a more informed early conversation would have surfaced in time to matter.

So what helps? Getting people in the room earlier. Municipalities that bring in qualified technical and legal advisors before a formal application lands can ask the right questions while they still have room to maneuver: Can our infrastructure actually support this? What does our ordinance require, and where does it fall short? What would make this project work here — not in the abstract, but in this specific community? And developers who get an honest read on a community’s capacity and priorities before they file can design around problems instead of discovering them at a contested hearing. Neither side has to lower its guard or abandon its interests. The first public hearing just can’t be the first real conversation.

This matters beyond any single project. Pennsylvania is going to need new housing, new industrial capacity, and new infrastructure investment over the next decade, and it is going to need communities that can absorb that growth without losing what makes them worth investing in. We know the destinies of these communities and these businesses are linked — now more than ever. When we treat that relationship like a zero-sum fight, the result is predictable: expensive stalemates, delayed or abandoned projects, and trust that keeps eroding between the people who make investment decisions and the people who live with them. But when thoughtful, informed review becomes a normal part of how development happens, both sides get a real shot at building something that lasts.

That is not a call for less development, and it is not a call for less public transparency. It is a call for both to happen earlier, with better information, before positions harden and options disappear.

Pennsylvania’s communities and businesses are in this together, period. Their futures rise and fall on the same decisions. The places that are already figuring this out are showing the rest of the state what’s possible.

Tom Wyatt is a partner at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel LLP, where he advises Pennsylvania municipalities and businesses on water, sewer, land use, and major development matters.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Tom Wyatt is a partner at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel LLP, where he advises Pennsylvania municipalities and businesses on water, sewer, land use, and major development matters.