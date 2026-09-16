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Wednesday’s story about Wilkes-Barre City Council brought up a long-standing concern for Wilkes-Barre in particular and for our region in general: Care for and value of urban trees.

Council Member Tony Brooks offered photos of trees on various streets and dubbed them “destroyed” by a local tree-cutting agency.

“One of our jobs here in the city is to make this city look as pretty as possible,” Brooks said. “But destroying these street trees like this completely destroys how beautiful our city is. It’s just utterly disgusting.”

We have sung the praises of proper urban forestry practices over the years, usually when trees seem to be downed unnecessarily, dramatically altering the landscape.

The most egregious example may be the 2020 felling of more than 20 large oaks lining South Pennsylvania Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre, justified as necessary for construction of the new Luzerne County Transportation Authority center. A three-man crew accompanied by a clawed backhoe showed stunning efficiency, spending as little as three minutes to eliminate a tree that had taken decades to grow.

Sam Troy, a persistent local government watchdog, led the Wilkes-Barre Shade Tree Commission at the time. “I didn’t know this carnage was going to take place today, or yesterday,” he said, calling for a new city rule that would require any entity removing a tree to plant a new one.

In 2023, several trees were taken down near the U.S. Post Office on Wilkes-Barre’s Main Street, evoking criticism from Penn State Urban Forester Vincent Cotrone. “They are cutting down perfectly healthy trees,” he told the Times Leader. “I could see if the trees were dying or creating a risk, but these were perfectly healthy, and we need the greenery.” We were later told the trees were considered a danger to cars and pedestrians in the neighboring Post Office parking lot, but it seemed fair to question if other, less destructive efforts could have sufficed, such as pruning branches that raised concerns.

In recent years, The Diamond City also lost some of its most stately trees in Public Square, as well as a cluster that stood for many years on the lawn of what is now Wilkes University Towers at the corner of S. Main and E. South streets, and others at the corner of E. South and S. Washington streets.

Any municipality can benefit by having a clear, overarching and enforceable goal regarding trees. Studies are conclusive: They brighten moods, cool hot summer streets and walkways, slow traffic, mitigate water run-off, clean the air and increase property values. Unnecessary removal and shoddy pruning can be mitigated by some common sense. We quote Cotrone from a 2023 article:

“Too often people make the quick decision to cut down a tree without thinking about the repercussions of what they’re losing.”

A more substantial role for a shade tree commission could help. It need not be confrontational or intrusive to property owners, but at least a review could be mandated before significant changes are made. A stronger commission could work cooperatively with businesses, institutions and individuals to consider alternatives before a tree is butchered or eliminated. Again, to quote Cotrone:

“We can’t glue them back together. What’s gone is gone.”