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For decades, I have cared for patients and families navigating the devastating reality of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. As a community physician in a rural area, I don’t just see patients in an exam room — I visit them in their homes, care for multiple generations of families, and witness firsthand how this disease unfolds over time. I have watched neighbors and loved ones experience cognitive decline, and I have seen the toll it takes not just on patients, but on entire families. I also know how quickly this illness progresses — and how every moment matters when it comes to treatment. Pennsylvania has an opportunity this year to take a critical step forward in how we care for these patients.

A recently introduced state bill, HB 2734, would require health plans to cover all medically necessary, FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. It would also prohibit insurers from imposing step therapy requirements — policies that force patients to try and fail other treatments before accessing the therapy their clinician originally prescribed.

This legislation is an obvious solution to an obvious problem and it is urgently needed.

As physicians, we are trained to make individualized treatment decisions based on clinical evidence, patient history, and the unique progression of disease. When insurers override those decisions through formulary exclusions, they interfere in the practice of medicine.

For Alzheimer’s disease, those delays are especially harmful.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease. Unlike many other conditions, lost cognitive function cannot be regained. Time is not a neutral factor — it is the enemy. Every moment of delayed treatment can mean further, irreversible decline.

Step therapy introduces precisely that kind of delay.

Patients are required to go through a sequence of insurer-mandated treatments, even when their clinician knows those options are unlikely to be effective. Only after those treatments fail — sometimes over the course of months — can patients access the therapy originally prescribed. By then, the disease may have advanced significantly, and some patients may no longer be candidates.

We have entered a new era in Alzheimer’s care, with FDA-approved therapies offering real potential to slow disease progression — particularly when used in the early stages of the disease, when they are believed to be most effective. Yet access to treatments remains inconsistent, often determined not by medical need, but by insurance barriers. When care is delayed, patients may progress beyond the point where they even qualify for these therapies, losing a critical window of opportunity that cannot be regained. That must change.

Ensuring comprehensive coverage for all medically necessary, FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments would help align insurance practices with modern medicine. It would allow providers to act quickly and decisively, rather than navigating bureaucratic hurdles while their patients’ conditions worsen.

Just as importantly, eliminating step therapy requirements for these treatments would restore the clinician-patient relationship to where it belongs—at the center of care.

It is about the spouse who notices subtle memory changes and seeks help early, hoping to preserve as much time and quality of life as possible. It is about adult children trying to do right by their parents. It is about patients who deserve the best chance at maintaining their independence for as long as possible.

When insurers delay or deny access to appropriate treatment, they are not just delaying care — they are taking time away from families.

Other states have already begun to recognize this reality. Pennsylvania now has the opportunity to lead by ensuring once a diagnosis is made, treatment decisions are guided by medical expertise — not administrative barriers.

We have made important strides in improving early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. But diagnosis alone is not enough. Patients must also have timely access to the treatments.

As a physician, I want to do what I was trained to do: provide the best possible care based on science, experience, and the needs of my patients.

Pennsylvania lawmakers should act to pass HB 2734 and ensure coverage for FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Dr. Darlene Dunay, DO, is a general practitioner in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. Serving as VP of the Northeast Medical Society and holds leadership roles within the Pennsylvania Medical Society and Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.

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Dr. Darlene Dunay, DO, is a general practitioner in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. Serving as VP of the Northeast Medical Society and holds leadership roles within the Pennsylvania Medical Society and Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.