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Diamonds to all of the organizations, municipalities and schools that put on special remembrance ceremonies last week to honor the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Our coverage showed community members sharing personal memories of what it was like in New York City that day, King’s College alumni being remembered and the role animal therapy can play in helping people dealing with trauma, whether from 9/11 or experiences such as military service. The motto is “Never Forget,” and as the years go by, part of how we never forget is by teaching those who weren’t alive when it happened about the events of that day.

Diamonds to the Luzerne County Election Board for carefully considering the request for additional mail ballot drop boxes before deciding not to pursue new locations for the Nov. 3 general election. The timing of the request was a concern we raised last week when we gave County Council a Coal for asking the board to consider additional locations so close to the election. Regardless of where one stands on the number of drop boxes, changes to election procedures deserve adequate time for planning, public discussion and implementation. If the council remains interested in expanding the number of locations, that discussion should begin well before the 2027 local elections.

Diamonds and Coal to the recent announcement at the Wilkes-Barre Township Planning Commission that a Philadelphia-based developer plans to give the Wyoming Valley Mall a much-needed facelift. It earns Diamonds because we cheer on the interest in developing the space into something new that will hopefully reinvigorate the shopping area. We say Coal because it is still unknown exactly what is going to be there, and the amount of demolition and construction planned is another reminder of the changing nature of the American mall. Let’s focus on the positives, though. What do you think is going to be there? A few of our commenters had some interesting guesses, including Costco, Buc-ee’s and the world’s largest hot chicken sandwich restaurant. Only time will tell — and whatever ultimately moves in, we hope it gives the mall a new lease on life.

Coal to the entire rail line sale saga from beginning to end. The twists and turns, competing proposals and litigation settlements have led to one surprise after another. A five-citizen committee recommended Reading & Northern, which offered $10 million, while the Redevelopment Authority voted this week to sell the line to current operator R.J. Corman for $8.2 million. County Council still has the authority to veto the sale. Each proposal offered a different vision for the future of the line, and now we wait to see what happens next. We will know the answer soon enough, but since there has been a surprise at every turn, it might be safe to say: Be prepared to be surprised again. The problem with that is … how do you prepare to be surprised?