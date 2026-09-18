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On Sept. 14, the Trump administration enforced a rule that ensures bog turtle extinction. Multiple lawsuits to block the rule are underway.

The bog turtle, North America’s smallest turtle and one of the most beautiful, persists in depleted, isolated populations from New England to North Carolina. A stronghold, if it can be called that, is in Pennsylvania.

Bog turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act (ESA) as “threatened” with extinction.

It’s still a crime to kill or damage any threatened or endangered individual plant, invertebrate, fish, reptile, amphibian, bird or mammal. But now it’s perfectly okay to destroy all the habitat that everything requires for survival, thereby rendering everything extinct. “Common sense,” is how Trump’s Interior Secretary Douglas Burgum defines it.

Wildlife advocates are outraged. Bart Melton of the National Parks Conservation Association writes that the rule “defies common sense” and that it “paves the way for mining, oil and gas drilling, logging, and development in areas that are crucial to the survival of some of our most vulnerable species.”

Earthjustice attorney Kristen Boyles condemns the rule as violating “the core purpose of the statute and decades of legal precedent, including from the U.S. Supreme Court.”

“Taking habitat protections out of the ESA is like taking anti-discrimination provisions out of the Civil Rights Act,” says Animal Wellness Action president Wayne Pacelle. “The law may still bear the same name, but its core provision and promise have been hollowed out.”

For half a century, the ESA had defined “harm” as not just human-caused death and damage to listed species but also as “significant modification or degradation” of their critical habitat. With that definition, federal agencies and partners saved 99 percent of threatened and endangered organisms from extinction. The ESA required them to develop “recovery plans.” Had they done nothing, they’d have violated federal law.

To escape summer heat, bog turtles require soft muck provided by spring-fed fens, bogs, wet meadows and wet pastures. In cooler weather, they need sunlit openings for basking. Most of this habitat has been destroyed by wetland draining, livestock grazing, land clearing and invasive plants that crowd out the native vegetation bog turtles evolved with. Because 70 percent of remaining habitat is privately owned, the recovery plan depends on landowner cooperation.

Built into the plan are two regulatory tools called “Safe Harbor” and “Working Lands for Wildlife.” Under Safe Harbor, landowners pledge to restore and maintain bog turtle habitat. In exchange, federal agencies guarantee that signatories won’t get hit with additional ESA restrictions if bog turtles proliferate.

To protect and restore bog turtle habitat, “Working Lands for Wildlife” provides landowners with Farm Bill funding and management guidance by federal biologists. In exchange, landowners receive immunity from penalties if a bog turtle is accidentally killed or harmed during routine farming, forestry or road work.

After the Trump administration proposed its bizarre habitat harm rule on April 15, 2025, it received almost 360,000 public comments. While the administration declines to list the number or percentage of negative responses, an Earthjustice analysis reveals that about 99 percent of the comments were opposed. The Administrative Procedure Act requires federal agencies to consider public commentary, then provide a rational, evidence-based explanation for their final rule. The Trump administration routinely ignores this directive.

If the Trump rule stands, habitat that ESA-listed organisms require for survival will be officially deemed unnecessary. So there will be no motivation for landowners to honor old Safe Harbor and Working Lands for Wildlife agreements or to sign new ones.

In that case, bog turtles will go extinct along with the most successful habitat protection and restoration law ever enaacted.

Ted Williams serves on the circle of c hiefs of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and is a former information officer for the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Williams also is a former columnist for Audobon magazine, The Nature conservancy’s Cool Green Science and Fly Rod & Reel magazine.

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Ted Williams serves on the circle of c hiefs of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and is a former information officer for the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Williams also is a former columnist for Audobon magazine, The Nature conservancy’s Cool Green Science and Fly Rod & Reel magazine.