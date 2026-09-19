A sign sits in the corner of the room where the Pennsylvania House Republican Policy Committee held a hearing in April on the ‘rain tax’ issue.

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So the misnomer “rain tax” returns.

We know we shovel the proverbial sand against the tide every time it emerges.

If you want to call it a tax, fine. The contrast between “tax” and “fee” is often a distinction without a difference. But as we have been pointing out for more than a decade, no one is taxing the rain that falls on your property. It’s all about stormwater runoff, and that’s a very different thing.

You can’t control the rain, but you can control, to some extent, how much of it washes off your land and into local streams and rivers — routinely taking pollutants with it. Reduce the amount of space covered with “impermeable material” (e.g. pavement, roofing, masonry) and use rain barrels and other run-off management techniques, and the fee should go down. At least, that’s how it was broadly structured when 32 local municipalities agreed to have the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority collect fees and conduct mitigation projects.

All that happened because President Barack Obama signed an executive order (EO) in 2009 requiring efforts to reduce runoff that ultimately ends up in the Chesapeake Bay. This week, President Donald Trump undid that with one of his own, proving yet again that EOs are a poor instrument for getting anything big done. The clean-up plan would have had more staying power and weight if it had been codified as law by Congress.

Let’s be clear. While we would much prefer that any federal mandate to reduce run-off come with federal dollars, the goal has always been worthy. Environmental advocates are not exaggerating when they compare our waterways to the human circulatory system. We can’t live without clean water, full stop.

So when a president fixated on Washington, D.C. building projects decides to kill a 17-year-old effort to make our local streams and rivers a little cleaner, we think it’s fair to ask: Why not use some of the money being spent on those D.C.-only projects (arch, ballroom, Kennedy Center, etc.) to offset the burden of the local stormwater runoff fee?

And please don’t cloud the issue with debate about how much of the D.C. work is funded with donations. Money is the definition of “fungible.” If there is money for an arch, there is money for cleaner water. Which makes your life better?

It’s a question U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan should ask himself, having happily posed with Trump at the signing of the new EO. Bresnahan has been consistent in his opposition to the stormwater fee, and we respect that. We also appreciate that he has proven, at least sometimes, willing to buck the president’s efforts when they clearly hurt his constituents.

Yet rescinding the 2009 EO may well hurt his constituents, not simply because it could lead to more pollutants in our waterways, but because it may unravel a system it took years to put in place, without offering any clear alternative. It does, at least, require several federal agencies to review Chesapeake clean-up efforts and “prioritize funding in a manner that addresses water quality goals directly.” But that leaves area municipalities with a great deal of uncertainty regarding the current arrangements.

We hope Bresnahan and other local legislators — federal and state — will work to come up with a more comprehensive solution to the run-off issue.

And we ask, yet again, that they stop calling it a “rain tax.”