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Residents Deserve Answers on Newport Township Data Centers

Fifteen data centers have been approved in Newport Township. For many residents, the question now is not whether these projects are coming—it’s who will protect the people who have to live with them?

Residents are angry. They’re worried about their utility bills, their water, their air and the noise that could come with large-scale data center development. They’re asking whether the costs of powering these facilities could be passed on to them, what safeguards will protect their water, and how will this impact their quality of life.

These are not unreasonable questions. They are questions that deserve answers from our elected officials.

So I have a question for Representative Alec Ryncavage: Where do you stand?

Will you stand with residents who are demanding answers, or will you remain silent while development moves forward?

As a candidate for State Representative, I believe residents should never have to wonder whether their elected officials are listening to them. Economic development can be a good thing, but it should not mean giving corporations a blank check while working families are left wondering what the bill will be.

Residents deserve transparency about data centers. They deserve protections for water, air quality and against excessive noise. And they deserve assurances that they will not foot the bill to support data center operations.

Most of all, they deserve a representative willing to stand up and say: Our communities come first.

What is Representative Ryncavage doing to protect their utility bills? How will he protect their water and air? What safeguards does he support? And will he fight to make sure residents have a voice when projects of this scale are proposed?

These are simple questions, and our District deserves straightforward answers.

The people of Newport Township are speaking. It’s time for Representative Ryncavage to listen—and to answer.

Lauren McCurdy

Mountain Top

Editor’s note: Lauren McCurdy is running against Alec Ryncavage for the state House seat representing the 119th district.

Interfaith Council Condemns Persecution of Baha’is in Iran and Qatar

A quiet and cruel campaign against freedom of conscience is intensifying in the Middle East. The global community must look closely at what is happening to the Baha’i populations in both Iran and Qatar—two vastly different political regimes currently united in their efforts to dismantle a peaceful, law-abiding religious minority.

In Iran, the Islamic Republic has intensified its standard playbook of brutal domestic repression. Over the last several months of 2026, state security forces have launched coordinated waves of home raids and arbitrary detentions. Baha’i men and women are disappearing into isolation cells, their personal belongings and gold jewelry are being plundered by security agents, and their bank accounts are being frozen by automated judicial orders. To deflect from national crises, state media has ramped up hate propaganda, broadcasting highly coerced “confessions” extracted through intense psychological and physical pressure.

Meanwhile, across the Persian Gulf, the State of Qatar is carrying out its own campaign of religious erasure—not with batons and prison cells, but with red tape and deportation orders. For decades, a small community of a few hundred Baha’is has lived peacefully in Qatar, building businesses and raising families over three generations. Yet this year, Qatari authorities have targeted nearly half of the country’s remaining Baha’is with sudden notifications of non-renewal for their work and residency permits. Community leaders and ordinary residents alike are being systematically expelled, separated from their elderly parents or school-aged children, with no legal avenue to appeal. Qatar is effectively using its immigration bureaucracy as a weapon to scrub a historic minority group from its soil.

Whether through Iran’s violent judicial tyranny or Qatar’s quiet administrative strangulation, the goal remains identical: to make daily life so unlivable that a religious community ceases to exist.

As global citizens, we cannot allow regional instability to serve as a convenient cover for human rights abuses. It is time for international bodies, democratic governments, and people of conscience everywhere to speak out. We must demand an end to the arrests in Iran and a total halt to the bureaucratic evictions in Qatar. Silence is complicity, and freedom of belief belongs to everyone—no matter how small or vulnerable the minority.

Dave Jenkins

Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council

Is it true?

These days when I read the news, I ask myself “is this true? Because if it is, this sounds like a real problem.” “Are immigrants really eating dogs in Springfield, Ohio? Because if they are, that’s a problem.” P.s. it was never proven that they were “eating the dogs”.

It is a proven fact however, that J.D. Vance said, “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.” To me that’s a real problem, as it should be for most Americans. An American Vice President should not lie to us in-order to make a point. It’s manipulative. It’s dishonest.

If it’s true that we have a problem with the safety and fairness of our elections, then that is a problem. But if that narrative is not true, then we have a very different problem. After numerous failed law suits on behalf of MAGA politicians and after numerous investigations by America’s law enforcement we can safely say that our elections are secure and that no elections have been “stolen”.

MAGA politicians have successfully manufactured an election lie in order to manipulate their constituents and the system. They have undermined our confidence and leveraged our doubt to their advantage. We are being made fools by the people we entrusted to lead and safeguard us.

I am suggesting that we ask ourselves, “is this true” before we make it more difficult for the elderly or handicapped to drop a ballot off at a secure drop box.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre